'Enough Is Enough': Trump Admin Takes Action Against China's Aggressive Acquisition of US Farmland

The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled its National Farm Security Action Plan, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins highlighted one part of the plan to prevent American farmland from falling into hostile hands.

“The Chinese owning of farmland in our country is a massive national security issue,” Rollins said in a video posted to X, noting that many purchases of farmland have been near domestic military bases.

“Too much American farmland is owned by Chinese nationals — Enough is enough. It’s time to take back our land,” she posted.

In another post on X, Rollins noted, “protecting the homeland begins with protecting our farmland.”

“We feed the world. We lead the world. And we’ll never let foreign adversaries control our land, our labs, or our livelihoods,” Rollins said, according to a news release posted on the Department of Agriculture’s website.

“This Action Plan puts America’s farmers, families, and future first — exactly where they belong. Under President Trump’s leadership, American agriculture will be strong, secure, and resilient. He will never stop fighting for our farmers and our ranchers,” she continued.

Rollins noted the recent arrest of a Chinese Communist Party member detained for bringing a fungus into the U.S. that the release called ,”a potential agroterrorism weapon.”

The release explained that through multiple levels of threats, “America’s enemies are playing the long game — infiltrating our research, buying up our farmland, stealing our technology, and launching cyberattacks on our food systems. These actions expose strategic vulnerabilities in America’s food and agriculture supply chain.”

In addition to protecting farmland from purchases by hostile nations, the plans calls for increased supply chain resilience and the protection of critical infrastructure, protection of plant and animal health from bio-threats, and assurance that USDA programs put Americans first while protecting the nutrition safety net from fraud and foreign exploitation.

The plan was developed with the support of multiple departments across the federal government.

“Foreign ownership of land near strategic bases and U.S. military installations poses a serious threat to our national security. The Farm Security Plan will put America First and keep our bases across the homeland secure,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

“Food policy is national security policy. A country who cannot feed itself, cannot take care of itself, and cannot provide for itself is not secure. We have to be able to feed ourselves to make sure that no other country ever controls us,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Arkansas GOP Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders noted that the plan can do for the nation what her administration has done for her state.

“Arkansas led the nation in kicking Communist China off our farmland and out of our state because we understand that farm security is national security,” she said. “I applaud President Trump and Secretary Rollins for putting America first with this bold USDA Action Plan to protect our food supply, our economy, and our freedom.”

The plan noted the threats the agricultural sector is facing.

“Countries around the world, including our adversaries, have attacked agriculture supply chains, conducted malicious cyberoperations against food processors, imported illicit food products, created unfair trade practices, purchased our farmland, stolen our intellectual property, forced technology transfers, smuggled potential bioterrorism agents, developed potential tools for agroterrorism, and monopolized agricultural markets—in turn transforming our nation’s growing reliance on key foreign food and agricultural inputs into an urgent strategic vulnerability,” the plan said.

The plan calls for a reform of the procedures followed when foreign nationals buy U.S. farmland to “ensure transparency of foreign U.S. agricultural land ownership and pursue robust and overdue updates to data collection, reporting, and analysis.”

