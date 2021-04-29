Twitter wallowed in racial invective after Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina delivered the GOP’s rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday night address.

Scott, a black conservative, used part of his speech to push back against the Democratic notion that America has become so racially polarized the only route to the future is paved with high-cost social programs and set-asides for minorities.

Twitter convulsed at the concept that a black man was not indicting white America, so much so that the phrase “Uncle Tim” was trending.

We’ve got… Uncle Thomas on the Supreme Court and Uncle Tim in the Senate. Thankfully Uncle Ben is no longer in the executive branch.#UnclesGoneWild#StepNFetchItPosse#BootlickersRUs#WhatsTheMatterBossWeSick#HouseKneeGrows — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 29, 2021

If Uncle Tim Scott is correct that America is not a racist country, then who elected Trump? And who’s watching The Tucker Carlson White Supremacy Hour on Fox News every night? — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) April 29, 2021

Can’t get over the fact on the very day that there were federal charges against those creeps in Atlanta who hunted down & senselessly killed a man at point blank range just because he was black, uncle Tim Scott has the absolute chutzpah to say that America is not a racist country — DrLJRose Wellness Ed (@idesignecourses) April 29, 2021

A major strategy of racists, is to incentivize one of it’s Black victims to act as the crash test dummy for white supremacy. When Uncle Tim Scott says America is not a racist country, he is fully aware he is speaking in bad faith. The purpose is to protect white supremacists pic.twitter.com/Wk8OVF2Nl1 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 29, 2021

Some voices noted that the spree of name-calling seemed to violate Twitter’s rules.

Hey @jack and #Twitter @verified WHY are you allowing “Uncle Tim” to trend on your platform? This is hate speech plain and simple against @SenatorTimScott You would never allow this to happen if it was being levied against a liberal politician. #Hypocrites — John Rich (@johnrich) April 29, 2021

Others pointed out that the racism seemed to flow from the left, which allegedly hates it.

Sen. @votetimscott is an honorable man. He’s fought for Black Americans his entire life. HBCU funding, Criminal Justice & Police Reform, School Choice & Opportunity Zones. Bigotry should always be denounced. Biden & Democrats should denounce the disgusting use of “Uncle Tim”! pic.twitter.com/Lw01wgLYxX — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) April 29, 2021

During his speech, Scott took on the issue of race.

“Nowhere do we need common ground more desperately than in our discussions of race. I have experienced the pain of discrimination. I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I’m shopping,” he said.

“I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance. I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the n-word by progressives, by liberals. Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege because a relative owned land generations before my time,” Scott added.

“Believe me, I know firsthand our healing is not finished. In 2015, after the shooting of Walter Scott, I wrote a bill to fund body cameras. Last year, after the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, I built an even bigger police reform proposal.

“But my Democratic colleagues blocked it. I extended an olive branch. I offered amendments. But Democrats used the filibuster to block the debate from even happening. My friends across the aisle seemed to want the issue more than they wanted a solution. But I’m still working. I’m hopeful that this will be different,” he said.

Scott continued, “When America comes together, we’ve made tremendous progress. But powerful forces want to pull us apart. A hundred years ago, kids in classrooms were taught the color of their skin was their most important characteristic. And if they looked a certain way, they were inferior.

“Today, kids again are being taught that the color of their skin defines them, and if they look a certain way, they’re an oppressor. From colleges to corporations to our culture, people are making money and gaining power by pretending we haven’t made any progress at all, by doubling down on the divisions we’ve worked so hard to heal,” he said.

“You know this stuff is wrong. Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”

Scott said injecting race into every issue is wrong.

“Race is not a political weapon to settle every issue the way one side wants. It’s far too important,” he said.

“Our best future won’t come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams. It will come from you, the American people. Black, Hispanic, white and Asian. Republican and Democrat. Brave police officers and black neighborhoods.

“We are not adversaries. We are family. We are all in this together.

“And we get to live in the greatest country on Earth. The country where my grandfather, in his 94 years, saw his family go from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. So I am more than hopeful — I am confident — that our finest hour has yet to come. Original sin is never the end of the story. Not in our souls, and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption,” Scott said.

