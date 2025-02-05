In a bombshell turn of events, the Central Intelligence Agency has offered to buy out its entire workforce as part of President Donald Trump’s sweeping initiative to streamline the bloated federal bureaucracy.

The shocking revelation dropped Tuesday, when the CIA became the first intelligence agency to allow employees to quit their jobs immediately in exchange for eight months of full pay and benefits.

The mass downsizing “is a bid to bring the agency in line with President Trump’s priorities, including targeting drug cartels,” officials told The Wall Street Journal.

FOX NEWS ALERT: The @CIA has reportedly just offered a buyout to its entire workforce. pic.twitter.com/AoNSYdnaQJ — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 5, 2025

The CIA buyout offer mirrors the federal civilian employee buyout proposal Trump made last month, which senior administration officials projected could ultimately save taxpayers $100 billion annually.

The resignation period began Jan. 28 and ends on Feb. 6.

In an email to federal civilian employees last week, the Office of Personnel Management suggested there’s no assurance that those who don’t resign won’t be laid off.

“If you choose to remain in your current position, we thank you for your renewed focus on serving the American people to the best of your abilities and look forward to working together as part of an improved federal workforce,” the OPM email read.

Would you take this offer? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 79% (1065 Votes) No: 21% (280 Votes)

“At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency, but should your position be eliminated, you will be treated with dignity and will be afforded the protections in place for such positions.”

This sentiment was echoed in a Washington Post report late Tuesday.

“A supervisor in a government agency now run by allies of billionaire Elon Musk told staff early this week that layoffs across the federal government are ‘likely’ after Thursday’s deadline to accept the deferred resignation offer,” the outlet reported.

Numerous X users expressed support for Trump‘s bold move to streamline the federal government, which is the largest employer in the United States.

Just the Garbage man taking out all the trash🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HGzuPhQjUh — David West (@davidwest2020) February 5, 2025

Please do this with Congress next! — David LaDuke (@DavidLaDuke3) February 5, 2025

Country music star John Rich was thrilled at the idea of slashing the CIA staff.

“Great!! They can’t overthrow any governments or start any wars if they’re all at home,” he wrote.

Great!! They can’t overthrow any governments or start any wars if they’re all at home. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 5, 2025

President Trump is doing what he promised—draining the swamp and cutting government bloat. This makes me wonder why so many CIA officers and employees want to leave…. — RedTusker (@RedTusker) February 5, 2025

We’re still at the beginning of Trump’s second term, and already he has made some big moves to drain the swamp.

Hopefully, he will faithfully execute his promise to voters to put America first and make it great again.

Mass deportations of illegal aliens and slashing the size of the federal government are steps in the right direction.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.