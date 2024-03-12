Entire Dollar General Staff Quits Simultaneously, Leaving Behind a Note for Customers

The entire staff at the Dollar General in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, resigned after completing their shifts on Friday

Former general manager Trina Tribolet, who had been heading the store as a manager for about a year, told Spectrum News 1 that she and five other employees had been discussing quitting “for months.”

After the staff resigned, a sign stating “We quit!” was reportedly displayed on the store’s locked doors on Saturday, and a note was left at the store saying they quit “due to a lack of appreciation, being overworked and underpaid.”

Tribolet said the day after she quit was her first weekend off since Christmas, indicating she had been working seven days a week for months on end.

However, the “last straw” was reportedly due to the Dollar General’s donation policy and the excessive waste of food that could have been donated.

“It’s sickening, and it’s saddening, especially for someone that has morals,” Tribolet said. “If you’ve ever been at the bottom and never had anything, you know what it feels like to see items get thrown away. That could have gone to somebody that needed them.”

“We’re throwing away coffee that’s not expired but it’s close. Or you’re throwing out a box of Lucky Charms that you know there’s a whole world of kids who would love to eat those,” Tribolet continued.

“But you can’t donate them out because you’re supposed to throw them away. There have been tears that have been shed.”

According to Feeding America, over 44 million people in the U.S. face hunger, including 1 in 5 children.

Do you shop at Dollar General? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 37% (27 Votes) No: 63% (46 Votes)

All six staff quitting simultaneously on Friday forced the store to be closed for several hours before re-opening on Saturday.

Dollar General defended their policy and conveyed that the company adheres to the donation guidelines set by Feeding America.

They expressed pride in contributing to the Wisconsin communities, highlighting the company’s involvement through its partnership with Feeding America across 21 locations within the state.

Specifically, the Dollar General store in Mineral Point has contributed approximately 7,500 pounds of food to local food banks, including the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, over the last year.

However, according to Feeding America’s guidelines for corporate donations, items nearing their expiration dates, including canned goods recommended as suitable donations, are accepted.

According to a March 2023 report by Business Insider, “Dollar General has 19,147 stores across the U.S. and Mexico and employs more than 163,000 people.”

The annual income of an average shopper at the American chain is approximately $40,000.

In 2023 alone, Dollar General stores across the United States earned an annual revenue of $39 billion.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.