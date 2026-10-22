Entire Georgia Police Department Quits After Chief Discovers Tracker on His Vehicle

Call it the night the flashing red lights went out in Georgia.

During Monday’s Milner City Council meeting, it was announced that the police chief, the entire full-time police force, and the city manager had all resigned effective at the end of the month, according to WAGA-TV.

City Manager Tausha Grose said that, in addition to Police Chief Lamar Bunn, all five full-time officers and several reserve officers are quitting.

Grose will also be stepping down.

During the meeting, Bunn complained that a tracking device was put on his vehicle, while also publicly denying he was having an affair with Grose.

Bunn said he no longer trusts local elected officials.

He claimed that Mayor Craig Timmons put a tracking device on his personal truck without his permission and used city hall cameras to monitor him.

The meeting included a debate over the use of city vehicles when officers worked part-time gigs in addition to their city jobs.

Grose blamed Timmons as well, according to WXIA-TV.

“I feel as though I can no longer (serve effectively) with the actions of the current elected Mayor. I cannot condone his recent actions and his lack of respect for my position,” she wrote.

“I think what it was, was there were questions that were raised on how city vehicles were used,” Councilman Ryan Lewis said during the meeting.

Do you think the resignation of the Milner police force was justified? Yes, they had no choice No, it was overblown Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they had no choice 77% (20 votes) No, it was overblown 8% (2 votes) Unsure 15% (4 votes)

“It was his personal tracker. He didn’t go in front of the council and get approval,” former Councilwoman Tracey Alford said, adding that the mass resignation was justified.

Alford said the 800-person city may even cease to exist.

Now “they’re wanting to dissolve the city charter,” Alford said.

“Without the police force, that’d be a lot easier to do. They started a petition (Monday) night.”

Some residents said the loss of the heavy-handed police force is a gain.

“What do we need the city police for? They don’t do anything. They write tickets. That’s all they do,” Conan Collier said.

“They wrote my wife a ticket for walking on the railroad tracks.”

“Sounds to me like they all quit after that [city council] meeting last night, which tickles me pink,” he said.

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