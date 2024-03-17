Sky watchers could get more than they expected during the April 8 solar eclipse, as a comet streaks across the sky near the blacked-out sun.

A total solar eclipse, which takes place as the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, has been predicted to be visible across much of North America, depending upon cloud cover.

But now there are predictions that a comet might make an appearance, too, according to The Washington Post.

The comet carries the nickname of the “devil’s comet” thanks to an outburst of volcanic activity that made it suddenly 100 times brighter to astronomers last year, according to the website Space.com. More formally known as Pons-Brooks, the comet passes within viewing distance from Earth every 71 years or so.

As it buzzes by now, it will be visible to the naked eye from the end of March to about the end of April in areas with little artificial light, according to the Post. However, it might also be visible during the daylight hours of April 8, but only in what is called the solar eclipse’s path of totality, a roughly 115-mile wide viewing area from Maine to Texas during which the sky will turn black and the comet could be visible.

We are just one month away from a total solar eclipse. Here in Philadelphia the moon will block about 80% of the sun, but those in the path of totality will experience complete darkness for a few minutes. Here are some of the major cities in the path. pic.twitter.com/60dUvCSJVA — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) March 8, 2024

The comet is called “cryovolcanic” because it sometimes belches forth gas and ice. When it does so, it becomes far brighter “probably caused by the ices feeling the warmth of the sun for the first time, turning to gas phase and escaping the nucleus, dragging other dust or ice with it,” Lori Feaga, a professor who studies comets at the University of Maryland, told the Post.

In July, it was so bright the comet appeared to have horns as it zipped toward the sun, leading to its nickname.

“It is interesting to study during this [visit] because we only get a chance every 70 years … and the technology and telescopes have greatly improved since its last appearance,” Feaga wrote in an email, according to the Post. “On this [visit] we should be able to get a better handle on the comet’s chemical make-up.”

The comet may well have been seen for centuries, but was not officially “discovered” until 1812 by French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons.

The comet can be seen in the Northern Hemisphere at dusk along the western horizon, but only with a telescope or binoculars. As March ends, it is expected to be bright enough to see with the naked eye and get brighter still until April 21, when it makes its closest approach to the sun.

Guardian of the Galaxy – Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks 📷 Adam Block pic.twitter.com/e274PVO4xt — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) March 17, 2024

“While the comet will become a little brighter, it will likely stay a binocular object” in many places, Elizabeth Warner, director of the University of Maryland Astronomy Observatory, said. “From dark locations, it might be visible to the naked eye.”

“If the comet experiences an outburst that makes it slightly brighter, it might be visible” during the April 8 eclipse, and would appear to the left of the sun near Jupiter, Warner said.

However, according to Space.com, comet specialist John Bortle said an outburst is unlikely to be visible from Earth because the comet itself has already grown brighter as it nears the sun. The darkness of space that made the “horns” visible won’t be as great a contrast.

The comet will fade away in early May from the Northern Hemisphere and in Juen from the Southern Hemisphere.

Note: Failure to wear protective eyewear when looking at the eclipse at any time before or after totality could result in eye damage, experts warn.

