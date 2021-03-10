The Nevada Democratic Party is facing a major shake-up after the entire staff quit following socialist-backed victories for party leadership positions.

A number of positions, including the party chair seat, were up for re-election on March 6, and every single candidate supported by the Democratic Socialists of America — a far-left nonprofit organization — won their race.

Hi new followers! Yesterday DSA members Judith Whitmer, Jacob Allen, Dr. Zaffar Iqbal & Ahmad Adé took over @nvdems. We’ve been hard at work after @BernieSanders‘s caucus win, organizing for power wherever we can. Let us tell you a little bit about what we’ve been up to 1/11 — Las Vegas DSA (@LasVegasDSA) March 7, 2021

The party establishment was expecting the massive loss and gave themselves severance checks, according to The Intercept.

On her way out, the party’s executive director Alana Mounce reportedly sent an email to newly elected chair Judith Whitmer, conveying her congratulations and announcing the entire staff would be vacating their positions — herself included.

“I’ve been putting in the work,” Whitmer told The Intercept when asked about the widescale quitting.

“What they just didn’t expect is that we got better and better at organizing and out-organizing them at every turn.”

Whitmer additionally expressed that while she was not surprised by the mass exodus, she was disappointed in the party establishment as a whole.

“But what hit us by surprise and was sort of shocking is that for a slate that claimed that they were all about unity, and kept this false narrative of division going on throughout the entire campaign — in fact they kept intensifying that — that’s what was surprising about it, was the willingness to just walk away, instead of working with us,” Whitmer said.

The situation could be looked at as a case study for internal divisions between far-left progressives and the establishment, which is arguably more moderate.

A departure of every single staffer indicates there is bad blood between the two main factions of the Democratic Party, and understandably so.

Never underestimate the power of the people. There’s a reason that Bernie won Nevada by a landslide. — Judith (@jkwhitmer3) March 9, 2021



Nevada tends to lean blue, but it hosts relatively competitive statewide races and presidential elections.

In 2020, President Joe Biden only won the state with 50.1 percent of the vote, with former President Donald Trump earning 47.7 percent, NPR reported.

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Nevada, taking his total up to 279 Electoral College votes. Sky News has projected Joe Biden has won the election and is set to become the 46th US President. Follow live updates: https://t.co/9UFQKjm3u7 pic.twitter.com/VZEAXsdiQj — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 7, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist, won the 2020 Nevada Democratic primary caucus by a wide margin — fueling the surge in grassroots activism by the far-left in the state.

We just won the Nevada caucus. This grassroots movement is unstoppable. Together, let’s win the Democratic nomination, defeat Trump and transform the country! Join us live in San Antonio: https://t.co/XB1Ua14x8m — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

Between congressional redistricting and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto being up for re-election in 2022, the Nevada state party’s hard left turn could be a gift to Nevada Republicans.

Not only does the entire staff of the Nevada Democratic Party quit, they looted the bank account before they left.https://t.co/apQYWqmT0k — ✨✨✨ (@_SemaHernandez_) March 9, 2021

Republicans could easily conflate the people running for office with their more extreme state party, and it could seriously make an impact in competitive congressional districts.

While this could be a positive sign for Republicans in terms of campaign messaging, this instance in the Silver State is a grave sign that socialism is becoming more mainstream every single day in America.

