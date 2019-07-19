SECTIONS
Entire Texas Gov’t Receives Orders To Protect Chick-fil-A from Anti-Christian Bigots

By Joe Setyon
Published July 19, 2019 at 9:03am
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday he had signed into law a bill that prohibits government entities from discriminating against businesses like Chick-fil-A due to religious beliefs espoused by them or their owners.

“Notwithstanding any other law, a governmental entity may not take any adverse action against any person based wholly or partly on the person’s membership in, affiliation with, or contribution, donation, or other support provided to a religious organization,” the bill in question reads.

Texas law, meanwhile, defines “person” as a “corporation, organization, government or governmental subdivision or agency, business trust, estate, trust, partnership, association, and any other legal entity.”

Abbot actually signed the legislation, nicknamed the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill, into law last month.

But the Republican governor held a public signing ceremony on Thursday, according to WOAI.

“Today I signed the ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ law in Texas,” Abbott tweeted, “And, had a great lunch.”

“No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization,” he added. “Texas protects religious liberty.”

Do you support Chick-fil-A?

Abbott also attached a video of himself, with plenty of Chick-fil-A food on hand.

“Discrimination is not tolerated in Texas,” he said in the video.

Earlier this year, the San Antonio City Council tried to prevent Chick-fil-A from opening in an airport, citing the business’ alleged discrimination against LGBT people, according to The Daily Caller.

But there is no evidence to support this claim.

While Dan Cathy, the son of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy, has expressed personal support for the Biblical definition of marriage, the restaurant has made it clear it treats all people with respect and does not discriminate.

“No business should lose a government contract because of their religious beliefs,” Abbott said Thursday.

“The ‘Save Chick-fil-A’ legislation that I’m about to sign is a victory for religious freedom in Texas.”

The bill passed Texas’ state Senate in May.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
