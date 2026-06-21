Entire US Soccer Team Huddles in Prayer After Historic World Cup Win

The United States men’s soccer team is using the World Cup to demonstrate their faith to the world.

After a crucial 2-0 win over Australia on Friday, the team gathered in the center of Lumen Field in Seattle for what was evidently a huddle of prayer — led by one of its most outspoken believers.

And the whole world was watching.

They’ve made their country proud The @USMNT huddle after defeating Australia 2-0 to make the knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/okIKFDuowU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

At the center of the circle was Mark McKenzie, a defender and very public espouser of the Christian faith, on a team that already has no shortage of the faithful.

Mark Mckenzie lead the USA team in prayer after playing Australia. pic.twitter.com/4JTvbMteTX — Ballers In God (@BallersinGod) June 19, 2026

Have you watched either of the U.S. World Cup games? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 28% (152 Votes) No: 72% (400 Votes)

Reflecting on his own career recently in a YouTube interview with the faith and sport site Sports Spectrum, the 27-year-old McKenzie made his perspective clear.

“We’re not doing this for the money,” he said. “We’re not doing this for anything besides glorifying God, right? You are a vessel for Him.”







Friday’s win for the team — coming a week after a 4-1 victory over Paraguay — was a historic accomplishment. As the New York Post reported, the American national team had not won two consecutive matches since the tournament started in 1930.

As ESPN’s Sam Borden noted — if a little skeptically — the win also opened the slightest window of hope that the U.S. men’s team could actually win the whole thing.

But these players might be doing something more important.

On “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday, Jesse Bradley, a former professional soccer player turned pastor, praised the players’ prayer as “inspiring our nation.”

FOX FIFA WORLD CUP: @JesseJBradley celebrates after the USMNT wins over Australia! Bradley, who was doing ministry outside the stadium, spoke about the importance of faith to the team as players gathered in prayer following the victory. pic.twitter.com/SQasQ4wuxm — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) June 20, 2026

“When you see the team pray together, you see their heart,” he said.

For most Americans, soccer news in the past decade has been dominated by the women’s national team and its excruciatingly annoying leader Megan Rapinoe — an embarrassing squad of ingrates far more likely to kneel during the national anthem than to kneel in prayer after a match.

But at this year’s World Cup, they’re seeing a men’s soccer team that isn’t shy about its confidence in itself — but more importantly, isn’t ashamed of demonstrating its faith in a God greater than itself.

That might be especially important in a year when the U.S. is playing co-host to the international tournament, but regardless of where the games are taking place, there are few better ways to make the whole country look good — with the whole world watching.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.