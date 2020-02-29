Entitled Millennial Repeatedly Called 911 Because Parents Kicked Her Off Phone Plan

Millennials have a new definition for everything, including emergencies.

That was the case in Canton, Ohio, where a woman made multiple calls to 911. The emergency? Her parents decided to stop making payments on her cellphone.

Some people in their 30s might be hesitant to advertise the fact that their parents are footing the bill for their cellphone. That was not the case here.

In the eyes of 36-year-old Seloni Khetarpal, the discontinued cellphone service required immediate action.

According to The Canton Repository, Khetarpal repeatedly called the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center on Feb. 13 to report the situation.

A Jackson Township woman called 911 because her parents shut off her cellphone service. Police didn’t take too kindly to when she allegedly called a second time. https://t.co/0dhLkaGHQW — CantonRep.com (@CantonRepdotcom) February 14, 2020

Millennials are more inclined than previous generations to want the government to intervene and solve their problems. For Khetarpal, mere intervention was not enough. The loss of cellphone privileges needed to be treated as a top priority by emergency personnel.

Khetarpal’s request did not receive the reaction she presumably sought. Instead of intervening on her behalf, dispatchers declined to get involved in the situation.

Khetarpal was not deterred. After dispatchers told her to call the number only for valid emergency reasons, she persisted.

It is unknown what promoted Khetarpal’s parents to discontinue her cellphone service.

Whatever the reason, she apparently considered the loss of cellphone access to be a valid emergency and was upset that others did not share her view.

The Repository reported that Khetarpal became “belligerent” when dispatchers told her to stop calling.

In what appears to be yet another example of a millennial having a difficult time being corrected, Khetarpal reportedly continued to insist that the loss of her cellphone was a “legitimate issue.”

Law enforcement eventually took action when Khetarpal failed to get the message. Massillon police officers arrested her and charged her with disrupting public services, which is a fourth-degree felony.

Do you think she deserved to be arrested?

At Khetarpal’s court appearance on Feb. 14, her bond was set at $2,500. The case was set for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Millennials have spent a lifetime surrounded by a cultural message that every problem is valid and must be solved by someone else.

Apparently, that message has now extended to every problem being treated as an emergency.

