Environmental Workers En Route to Ohio Killed in Plane Crash Near Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport

 By Richard Moorhead  February 23, 2023 at 6:22am
A tragedy following an explosion at an Ohio metal plant has ended with the deaths of five employees of an Arkansas environmental center.

Five employees of The Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health were killed in a plane crash after departure from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday.

The environmental workers were traveling to respond to the blast at the I Schumann & Co. paint and metal plant in Bedford, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland.

Their twin-engine turboprop plane crashed a mile away from the airport, near a 3M industrial plant, according to The Washington Post.

First responders indicated that there were no survivors in the crash.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

All five on board the plane, including the pilot, were CTEH employees, according to the Post. An executive of the CTEH mourned the loss of his colleagues in a statement.

“We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues,” senior vice president Dr. Paul Nony said in a statement provided to The Daily Wire.

“We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers.”

Strong wind gusts were recorded at the airport around the time of the crash.

One worker was killed in the Bedford plant explosion, and 12 other people were hospitalized, according to The New York Times.

Dark smoke billowed in the sky following the blast, in a disaster likely to have environmental implications.

The National Transportation Safety Board will begin an investigation into the plane crash, according to KARK-TV in Little Rock.

A preliminary report is expected in 15 days, the station reported.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




