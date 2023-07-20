The surprising success that is Angel Studios’ “Sound of Freedom” continues to exceed expectations.

Soon enough, the film will even pass a big-budget Warner Bros. blockbuster once predicted to make $1 billion at the box office.

Starring “Passion of the Christ” star Jim Caviezel, the low-budget film follows the harrowing, real-life story of one man’s battle to save a brother and sister from the terrors of child sex trafficking.

Its successes began with its July 4 debut, when “Sound of Freedom” managed to topple Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The film opened to an impressive $14.2 million — nearly its entire budget — making “Sound of Freedom” the No. 1 movie at the box office.

The “Indiana Jones” sequel brought in $11.7 million domestically over the holiday.







As of Tuesday, the Angel Studios production has brought in a whopping $96 million domestically.

Given that trajectory, the domestic box office for “Sound of Freedom” no doubt will surpass that of the incredibly expensive superhero epic “The Flash.”

As of Tuesday, the total domestic total for “The Flash” sat at $107 million.

Given that the Warner Bros. film is bringing in around $200,000 per day, whereas “Sound of Freedom” is taking in roughly $4 million to 5 million, the latter will likely pass up the former in only a matter of days.

This highlights not only a massive success for Angel Studios, the small company that distributed “Sound of Freedom,” but also the monumental failure felt by many major studios’ recent box office offerings.

One expert at Forbes expected the superhero epic to bring in over $1 billion worldwide.

Instead, its worldwide total sits at $267.5 million.

According to Collider, “The Flash” could lose Warner Bros. a whopping $200 million.

Warner Bros. isn’t the only studio in trouble, however.

Disney has suffered failure after failure this year, including “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which might not break even; the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” reportedly a record flop; and “Elemental,” which opened to a record-worst $29.6 million for Pixar.

The latter of those three, “Elemental,” also could see its domestic box office total — $128.9 million — passed up by “Sound of Freedom” if the latter continues to have strong legs.

