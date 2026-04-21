Epic: Chip Roy's 'MAMDANI Act' Targets Marxist, Islamist Fanatics with Deportation, Calls Out Radicalism in Immigration

Rep. Chip Roy introduced an immigration bill Monday that should start turning heads over more than policy.

The Texas Republican’s proposal doubles as an epic troll, with a name designed to make a very specific point about a very specific person.

The Hill reported Monday night that Roy had unveiled what he calls the “MAMDANI Act.”

The Measures Against Marxism’s Dangerous Adherents and Noxious Islamists (MAMDANI) Act of 2026 reimagines immigration to remind people that entering the U.S. is a privilege.

Rep. Chip Roy introduces the MAMDANI Act — Measures Against Marxism’s Dangerous Adherents and Noxious Islamists It allows for deportation/denaturalization of immigrants involved with "socialist, communist, Chinese communist, Marxist, or Islamic fundamentalist doctrines" pic.twitter.com/YCQMSEHO1o — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 20, 2026

The bill would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act, expanding the grounds for denying entry, deporting immigrants, and even going as far as revoking citizenship for foreign-born radicals.

Specifically, it targets those tied to socialism, communism, Marxism, or Islamic fundamentalism.

Roy’s office said:

The MAMDANI Act enacts sweeping immigration law changes that would deport, denaturalize, deny U.S. citizenship, or entry to any alien who is a member of a socialist party, a communist party, the Chinese Communist Party, or Islamic fundamentalist party, or advocates for socialism, communism, Marxism, or Islamic fundamentalism.

Additionally, this legislation creates new definitions for each of these terms and repeals existing loopholes, including chain migration and fraudulent claims, in current immigration law that have facilitated the mass importation of Marxists and Islamists.

The bill text includes going after guests in the U.S. who are distributing materials supporting the above-listed ideologies, all of which are poisonous and incompatible with American life.

The “MAMDANI Act” is, of course, a direct reference to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the Ugandan-born Marxist now running America’s biggest city into the ground.

The brilliance of the bill isn’t just that it would keep foreign radicals from trying to reshape America so that it looks like the places they came from.

Its name is designed to create an immediate dilemma for Democrats and the legacy media, and is probably why Madani’s office declined to comment on it when contacted by The Hill.

The left can attack the bill, but doing so acknowledges the reality that one of its own heroes aligns with the exact ideologies Roy wants to stop importing into the U.S.

Roy made his argument crystal clear in his news release about the bill.

“Why do we continue to import people who hate us?” the Texas Republican asked.

He added, “Not just for the last six years, but for the last 60 years, our immigration system has been cynically used to disadvantage American workers’ competitiveness in favor of mass-importing the Third World. This has not just led to higher crime and lower wages, but also the promulgation of hostile ideologies fundamentally opposed to American values.”

If nothing comes of the bill, then Roy’s press release at the very least reminds people that Americans shouldn’t have to be told we have to coexist with foreign Marxists and Islamists.

If it advances in any meaningful way, Democrats will have to argue against a bill that is named after a man who embodies everything that is wrong with America’s broken immigration system.

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