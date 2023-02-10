Parler Share
Sports
News

'An Epic Fail': CNN Roasted Amid Reports That the Network Is Targeting Charles Barkley

 By Bryan Chai  February 10, 2023 at 2:55pm
Parler Share

If you haven’t been paying attention to the beleaguered CNN lately, first of all, good for you.

Second of all, you should really start paying attention.

Because the way in which the “Clinton News Network” has been aimlessly flailing about post-Donald Trump has been far more entertaining than whatever dreck it puts on the airwaves.

So what is a network that is routinely being thrashed by its chief competitor to do so it can stem the tide?

For now, the answer to that question, at least from CNN CEO Chris Licht, appears to be “star power” and “name recognition.”

Trending:
'Unparalleled Influence' in WH Is Closer to Becoming POTUS Than We Think, Wouldn't Even Need to Be Elected

According to Puck News, the struggling news network is looking at bringing in NBA legend and “Inside the NBA” co-host Charles Barkley to host his own “news-oriented primetime show.”

Remember, CNN has yet to officially replace disgraced former anchor Chris Cuomo in prime time, instead opting for an egalitarian approach with a rotating cast of hosts. And with Don Lemon and his temper tantrums being relegated to the mornings, the only two carry-overs from the Trump era for CNN’s primetime block are Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper.

Based on the ratings, those two are simply not cutting the dijon.

Enter: Chuck?

Would hiring Charles Barkley be a disaster for CNN?

Puck News’ Dylan Byers reported the network is in talks with Barkley and provided some fascinating tidbits about the general state of CNN, such as its desire to rake in $900 million in profits this year (the network saw $750 million in profits in 2022).

So what would Barkley’s potential program look like?

“The show would see the 11-time NBA All-Star, Hall of Famer, and current mega-popular TNT Inside the NBA analyst interviewing newsmakers, journalists, and other guests about various topics of the day,” Byers wrote. “The conceit is that a genuine, outspoken, often humorous figure like Barkley might be a bigger draw than the traditional self-serious newsman, and might be better suited to ask guests the kinds of questions that average Americans actually care about.”

Related:
Shaquille O'Neal Takes a Jab at Charles Barkley After Chuck Inks 'Life-Altering' Deal

To Licht’s credit, Barkley does certainly have some mass appeal.

While nobody would be lining up to call him an outright conservative, he does, at the very least, appear to have common sense, thus putting him in the top 2 percent of all celebrities.

But perhaps the most appealing trait of Sir Charles is that, love him or hate him, there is an air of authenticity to him that is hard to replicate. People, especially celebrities, are so scared of offending a subset of a subset of a minority that it often sounds like you’re listening to the person’s lawyer more than the person himself.

That has never, ever been a problem for Barkley. For better or for worse, what you see is what you get when it comes to the Round Mound of Rebound.

And yet, if you look at some of the responses to Byers’ report, you can see that, while some fans seem open to the idea, many of them are not.

“Comical.” “Epic fail.” “Late night comedy.”

The early reviews are in, and they’re not good for CNN’s reported pursuit of Barkley.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Left Pulls Out All the Stops to Ruin 'Transphobic' Game... Then They Get a Big Dose of Reality
NFL Pushing Players to Take Drugs to Play Through Injury? Dallas Cowboys Superstar Says 95% of the League Does It
Nike Under Fire for 'Beyond Insulting' LeBron James Tribute: 'You Owe the Christian Community an Apology'
Watch: Biden Booed and Laughed at as He Congratulated LeBron James - 'Everybody's Booing Him!'
'An Epic Fail': CNN Roasted Amid Reports That the Network Is Targeting Charles Barkley
See more...

Conversation