Share
News
A "pride flag" flies outside of Saint Paul's Episcopal church in Evansville, Indiana, as seen on May 13, 2025.
A "pride flag" flies outside of Saint Paul's Episcopal church in Evansville, Indiana, as seen on May 13, 2025. (Peter Blottman Photography / Getty Images)

Episcopal Church Installs First Lesbian Bishop in the Southern US

 By Michael Austin  June 13, 2026 at 5:00am
Share

An Episcopal diocese based in North Carolina installed a woman in a purported same-sex relationship to serve as a bishop, marking the first self-proclaimed lesbian to serve in such a role in the South.

Sarah Fisher is now the ninth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina, according to a May 28 report from The Christian Post.

Fisher is in a same-sex union with Mandy Brady, another Episcopal cleric.

A representative for the Episcopal Church told The Christian Post that “Bishop Fisher is the first openly lesbian Episcopal Church bishop for a diocese based in the South.”

Fisher was elected last November, receiving the required simple majority among clergy and laity to win the contest.

Episcopal News Service reported that Fisher was “ordained to the diaconate in 2004 and the priesthood in 2005, both in the Diocese of Atlanta.”

She will lead 66 parishes, as well as two college campus ministries.

The diocese “serves several military bases, a large Latino community and parishes of all sizes across five deaneries,” the outlet added.

Fisher wrote in a letter following her election, “My friends, as we stand on the precipice of this new adventure together, may we hold fast to the promise that God’s power, working in us, can do infinitely more than we can ask or imagine.”

“With a grateful and full heart, I can’t wait to see where we go,” she added.

Related:
Trump Comes Out Against FISA 'If it Doesn't Come with the Save America Act,' Complicating Congressional Showdown

The Episcopal Church, a mainline Protestant denomination, has a reputation for being both theologically and politically liberal.

The denomination notes on its website that 2026 marks “the 50th anniversary of our church affirming that LGBTQ+ people have a full and equal claim to the love, acceptance, and pastoral care of the church.”

“The journey to make that promise a reality continues today, as we remember the struggles, celebrate the joy, and give thanks for love and for lives that refuse to be erased,” the website adds.

Self-proclaimed homosexual and transgender individuals, of both sexes, are permitted to become bishops, priests, deacons, and lay leaders.

“We celebrate and give thanks for the beauty, strength, and sacred worth of LGBTQ+ leaders across all contexts and callings,” the website continues.

Biblical Christianity has historically taught that same-sex relationships and attractions are sinful, and that pastoral ministry is restricted to men qualified according to Scripture.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Major Car Maker Issues Recall Over Engine Issue That Could Make Vehicle Stall
Why This Tech Company Wants to Release 32 Million Mosquitos Into the US
Fraudster Who Gave 7 Million Elderly Americans' Information to Scammers Sent to Prison
Episcopal Church Installs First Lesbian Bishop in the Southern US
Three Christian Families Have Their Homes Burned Down by Suspected Hindu Mob
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation