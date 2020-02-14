Episcopal Church Ordains Lesbian Bishop: 'Jesus Said Absolutely Nothing About Homosexuality'

In a move that surprises no one who is following the subversion of modern Christianity, the Episcopal Church has elected its first openly lesbian bishop.

The Rev. Bonnie A. Perry was approved by a majority of both clergy and lay votes last June and was ordained Saturday as the 11th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan.

The Episcopal Church has been consistently friendly to the gay agenda, including allowing priests to perform same-sex marriages over the objections of their own bishops.

According to its website, the Episcopal Church believes that “leadership is a gift from God, and can be expressed by all people in our church, regardless of sexual identity or orientation.”

Incidentally, the website also says, “We believe in following the teachings of Jesus Christ, whose life, death, and resurrection saved the world” — but their understanding of the Gospel is clearly lacking.

This latest ordination sends the church somewhere over the out-and-proud rainbow with an unquestionably official endorsement of the homosexual lifestyle.

In the Episcopal Church and beyond, there is a pervasive yet erroneous assumption that homosexuality is not wrong because Jesus never specifically addressed it in the Bible.

“If you look at Scripture, Jesus said absolutely nothing about homosexuality,” Perry said in a news conference reported on by The New York Times.

Jesus also never mentioned rape, incest or bank robbery by name, but nobody is advocating for the ordination of a rapist, incestuous, bank-robbing bishop.

Presumably, Perry understands that the Old and New Testaments go together but somehow forgot the story of Sodom and Gomorrah that gives the sin its very name.

The Bible is clear in its condemnation of sexual immorality in all its forms.

So why does the particular sin of homosexuality enjoy such lofty status?

The Trojan Horse of inclusion has successfully infiltrated many denominations, including the Episcopalians. At first, silent tolerance of homosexuality was the order of the day, but as the movement gained traction, it morphed into unconditional acceptance of the sin.

Our culture needs faith in Christ now more than ever, but as churches are losing members and social relevance, leaders are reluctant to take a strong stance on anything that might alienate some of the congregation.

Unfortunately, leaders unintentionally compound the problem as people confirmed in their sin feel less of a need for redemption and those who still believe in the traditional God of the Bible see their views marginalized.

As the saying goes, “The road to Hell is paved with good intentions,” and this move under the guise of tolerance is especially nefarious.

Church leaders are supposed to keep Christians on the path to God, but Perry’s ordination is further evidence of church leaders kowtowing to the culture and leading their sheep down the road to perdition.

When leaders ignore the message of the Bible to advocate for their favorite sin, they are preying on their own flock.

Perry and her contemporaries who are looking for proof in the Bible might want to consider what Jesus said in Matthew 7:15:

“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.”

