Epstein Accuser Taunts 'Nervous' Associates Set to Be Exposed: 'Who's on the Naughty List?'

Americans who have been calling for the release of the full list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein are likely to be disappointed when they read the names, but that hasn’t stopped many people from anticipating its publication.

One of the latest to express herself on the subject was Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who speculated — without any good reason — on X last week that there were probably “a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years” because the full list had been ordered released shortly after Jan. 1.

What Giuffre didn’t say — perhaps because she doesn’t know it — is that almost all of the 170 names on that list are already out in the public, as even the newspaper that sued for the release of the names has admitted.

“Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!!” she wrote on X on Dec. 20.

“There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list? This would t be possible without the Honourable Judge [Loretta] Preska.”

Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!! There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list? This would t be possible without… https://t.co/xVfFfQ0UMH — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 20, 2023

Giuffre was responding to a post from the previous day in which Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn had expressed similar sentiments.

“I’m pleased that this court agrees with my calls for transparency and accountability on Epstein and his associates,” Blackburn posted. “The American people deserve to know who participated in Epstein’s crimes.”

Should all of Epstein’s client lists be unsealed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2998 Votes) No: 1% (19 Votes)

It has, of course, been over four years since financier and convicted child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in a jail cell, and about two years since girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking, but some court documents in the various cases remain unreleased.

Shortly after the first of the year, however, at least some information that’s been sealed by the court will be released, according to a new ruling from a federal judge.

The names of roughly 150 of what the Miami Herald calls the “recruiters, associates and ‘affiliates'” of Epstein and Maxwell will be released, ending a five-year legal battle to get the names.

As previously mentioned, however, no one should really expect to hear many starting revelations. Most of the names are already out in the public, the Herald reported.

“Most of the names set to be revealed are people associated with Epstein who are already publicly known, and it’s unclear whether the documents contain any new details about Epstein’s associations,” the outlet said Wednesday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska issued the order releasing the names on Monday, but delayed the actual release for two weeks to allow individuals on the list to appeal the release of their names.

So far, several people’s names have been designated to be withheld. Two of those are what the judge called “classic outsiders” with no real relevance to the case, while the third had earlier been misidentified in a photograph by a reporter.

Another told the court that she could be in danger in “her home country” if her name were to come out; the Herald reportedly push its efforts further to obtain her name.

The Herald has been seeking the release of all the names, and its lawyer, Christine Walz, said there was no real reason not to release the other three names.

“We are pleased that the court has decided to unseal information about more than 150 individuals,” Walz said. “Epstein and Maxwell’s abuses were shielded for far too long.

“The court concluded that three individuals who were ‘peripheral’ to the matter would remain sealed. We are evaluating that decision and continue to believe that all of the court files should be released,” she added, perhaps suggesting the possibility of an appeal to get the remaining three names.

According to the outlet, 13 people “fought unsuccessfully” to keep from being revealed on the list, but apparently no one else did, which implies that most of them are already known to be associates of Epstein, Maxwell or both.

The lawsuit has been ongoing since 2018, and Judge Preska has released “thousands” of pages during that time, but with many redactions. The paper expects this next release to have “limited redactions — and thus possibly [to] fill in some of the lingering questions about who helped Epstein.”

“Among those who tried unsuccessfully to keep their names redacted is Leslie Wexner, the former CEO of the Limited and Victoria’s Secret,” the Herald reported. “Other Does expected to be unsealed include Prince Andrew, financier Glenn Dubin, modeling agent Jean Luc Brunel, who committed suicide in a French prison; and people who worked as butlers, housekeepers or recruiters for Epstein.”

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.