Epstein Autopsy Documents Seem To Confirm What We All Suspected

A summary of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy report appears to indicate that the convicted pedophile didn’t kill himself, but was strangled to death by an unknown assailant.

The summary was acquired by Fox News, and the network went public with the report on Thursday.

Photographs and diagrams taken from the report show the aftermath of a seemingly violent death.

Epstein’s hyoid bone was fractured on the left side, as shown in a diagram and photograph. This is not often seen in suicides, but can commonly be attributed to murder by strangulation.

A diagram from Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report summary showing the approximate location of a fracture on his hyoid bone.

The convicted pedophile’s thyroid cartilage also exhibits signs of major trauma.

The medical examiner’s report contains photographs that show catastrophic fractures on both sides of the cartilage. This, along with the hyoid break, is what’s causing the most concern among experts.

Not only Jeffrey Epstein's hyoid (in case a lousy coroner missed this during the biggest autopsy in human history) his thyroid also shows fractures.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News.

“I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case.”

Despite the mounting suspicious evidence, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office still stands by its conclusion that Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell.

Baden warned against jumping to conclusions, saying that his investigation won’t be finished “until all the information has come in.”

In addition to what the autopsy report revealed, the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death are causing hesitation when it comes to the official narrative of suicide-by-hanging.

Epstein’s former cellmate claimed in August that he was threatened by guards to remain silent on the case.

The jail’s equipment even suffered a suspicious malfunction before Epstein allegedly killed himself. The FBI had two broken cameras from the complex sent to a lab for testing and analysis.

So far, any conclusive answers have evaded the masses.

When this autopsy report drops in full, it could shed some light on the Epstein case. Independent investigators and those interested in the case could find information contained within to be vital in ferreting out the truth about what happened to Epstein.

