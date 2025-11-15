Epstein Bombshell: Dem Congressman Texted Epstein During Michael Cohen Hearing

A Democratic member of Congress was texting back and forth with Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 House hearing featuring Michael Cohen.

The Washington Post reported that the texts between Epstein and U.S. Virgin Islands Democratic Delegate Stacey Plaskett were part of a trove of Epstein-related files released by the House Oversight Committee.

Epstein’s infamous private island, Little Saint James, was located in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cohen, who was once President Donald Trump’s attorney and then turned on his former boss, was appearing before the House Oversight Committee in February 2019, six months before Epstein’s death in a New York City prison cell. Although at the time he had not yet been indicted on the charges that were lodged against him when he died, by that point Epstein was already a sex offender.

The documents released did not name Plaskett, but The Washington Post said that through video of the hearing and the content of the messages, it was able to identify Epstein’s texting partner as Plaskett.

New court filings show Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-VI, one the most popular Democrats on MSNBC, not only lied about her years-long fundraising from Jeffrey Epstein… she also literally worked for Epstein’s shadowy tax and political influence fixer before entering public office. pic.twitter.com/wWVCIEn9gb — Lee Fang (@lhfang) June 27, 2023

The Washington Post report said that shortly after 10:00 a.m., Epstein texted Plaskett, writing “Great outfit.”

“You look great,” he texted at 10:22 a.m. “Thanks!” she said in reply.

The Washington Post said one minute after Plaskett was on TV making chewing motions, Epstein asked her, “Are you chewing.”

“Not any more,” she replied. “Chewing interior of my mouth. Bad habit from middle school.”

“Hes opened the door to questions re who are the other henchmen at trump org,” Epstein texted Plaskett at one point.

“Yup. Very aware and waiting my turn,” she replied.

After Cohen had brought up Rhona Graff, a former executive assistant to Trump, Epstein tested Plaskett, writing, “Cohen brought up RONA – keeper of the secrets.” Epstein texted,.

“RONA??” Plaskett texted back. “Quick I’m up next is that an acronym,” she wrote.

“Thats his assistant,” Epstein texted back.

One minute after Plaskett finished questioning Cohen, Epstein wrote her, saying, “Good work.”

New Epstein files show Rep. @StaceyPlaskett got real-time help via text messages from Jeffrey Epstein on how to hurt Trump during 2019 congressional hearing with former Trump attorney. Plaskett is the person who smeared us during Twitter Files hearing & falsely accused @mtaibbi pic.twitter.com/U0mzrfNuTC — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 15, 2025

Plaskett’s office did not initially comment on the texting.

After The Washington Post published its account, Plaskett’s office issued a statement, saying, “During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein.”

“As a former prosecutor she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth. The congresswoman has previously made clear her long record combating sexual assault and human trafficking, her disgust over Epstein’s deviant behavior and her support for his victims.”

