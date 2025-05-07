Share
Epstein Doc Bombshell: US Senator Confirms the Worst, Says They're Gone

 By Samuel Short  May 7, 2025 at 7:49am
Will the American people ever see the Epstein files?

Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer is not hopeful.

In an interview with “The Benny Show” host Benny Johnson, Comer was asked for an update on their release, and he did not give a promising answer.

Recall a disappointing moment in February when the Department of Justice released what they deemed the “first phase” of the Epstein files that did not produce the smoking gun many Americans hoped for.

Since then, the American people have called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to simply get the job done.

Release the real Epstein files. We deserve to see the evidence as to who collaborated with Jeffrey Epstein in his evil pedophilic tendencies, hurting so many children.

Comer told Johnson that might not ever happen. Those files could very well be gone.

Should Trump launch a full-scale investigation into why the Epstein documents aren’t public yet?

“I don’t think the Department of Justice has them,” Comer said.

“The president ordered them released. The attorney general ordered them released. We all know they have not been released,” he said with a clear nod to February.

Comer went on to say he told President Donald Trump‘s administration upon taking office that he “hope[d] they’re not shredding documents right now,” also relaying that he thought Trump needed to release everything on his first day in office before it was all gone.

Comer completely threw cold water on any hopes of seeing the Epstein files.

“My theory is, from what I’ve dealt with in investigations and communication with this deep state apparatus, is they’re probably in there shredding documents as we speak,” he said.

Comer serves as the chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. His time in Congress spans back to Trump’s first term.

That is all to say, his remarks are not certain on the status of the files, but they cannot be ignored either.

With his position on the committee, Comer knows how the government operates. If the files are not in the possession of Bondi or anyone in the Trump administration, a deep investigation should be launched into the missing files.

It’s what the American people deserve. But more importantly, it’s what the victims of Epstein deserve.

