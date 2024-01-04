Share
Epstein Documents: 'Clinton Likes Them Young'

 By George C. Upper III  January 4, 2024 at 5:45am
Records of the deposition of one of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers indicate that she testified under oath that Epstein told her that former President Bill Clinton “likes them young.”

“He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” Johanna Sjoberg said when asked whether Epstein had ever talked to her about the former president.

On Wednesday, the deposition transcript was released to the public “s part of a batch of newly unsealed court documents related to the dead pedophile’s sex-trafficking partner Ghislaine Maxwell,” Business Insider reported.

Clinton, who has never been formally accused of any crimes related to the cases against Epstein or Maxwell, has said before that he “regretted” his long-time association with Epstein.

Epstein is known to have visited the White House “numerous times” during Clinton’s presidency, Insider noted.

Clinton has, unsurprisingly, denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane,” Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña wrote in a 2019 statement to Business Insider. “It’s been nearly 20 years since President Clinton last had contact with Epstein.”

Do you believe the official story about Epstein’s death?

Epstein was found dead, hanging from the neck, in his jail cell that same year.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty in 2021 of trafficking girls to Epstein for sex and of abusing them herself.

Sjoberg’s deposition, parts of which had previously been made public, was taken on May 18, 2016, as part of civil lawsuit against Maxwell brought by Virginia Giuffre, who argued that Maxwell had defamed her by denying her claims of having been trafficked by her and Epstein.

That suit was settled for an undisclosed amount in 2017, Business Insider reported.

A judge recently ordered that a list of approximately 150 names, most of which have already been public knowledge for some time and many of which are the names of victims, be released. The disclosures were delayed until after Jan. 1 to allow people who appear on the list to file appeals.

“The public interest must still be served in learning more about the scale and scope of Epstein’s racket to further the important goal of shutting down sex trafficking wherever it exists and holding more to account,” Sigrid McCawley, an attorney for Giuffre told Business Insider on Wednesday. “The unsealing of these documents gets us closer to that goal.”

In the deposition, Sjoberg said that she was aware that Epstein and Clinton “had dealings” together, but that she had been unaware of the extent of their friendship until reading about it later in a magazine article.

She also said she had no recollection of ever having seen Clinton on “Epstein Island,” his private residence in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

