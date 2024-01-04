Epstein Documents: 'Clinton Likes Them Young'

Records of the deposition of one of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers indicate that she testified under oath that Epstein told her that former President Bill Clinton “likes them young.”

“He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” Johanna Sjoberg said when asked whether Epstein had ever talked to her about the former president.

On Wednesday, the deposition transcript was released to the public “s part of a batch of newly unsealed court documents related to the dead pedophile’s sex-trafficking partner Ghislaine Maxwell,” Business Insider reported.

Testimony from one witness: Q: “Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?” A: “He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/bAXCWJ44gn — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 3, 2024

Clinton, who has never been formally accused of any crimes related to the cases against Epstein or Maxwell, has said before that he “regretted” his long-time association with Epstein.

Epstein is known to have visited the White House “numerous times” during Clinton’s presidency, Insider noted.

Clinton has, unsurprisingly, denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane,” Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña wrote in a 2019 statement to Business Insider. “It’s been nearly 20 years since President Clinton last had contact with Epstein.”

Do you believe the official story about Epstein’s death? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (14 Votes) No: 99% (1190 Votes)

Epstein was found dead, hanging from the neck, in his jail cell that same year.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty in 2021 of trafficking girls to Epstein for sex and of abusing them herself.

Sjoberg’s deposition, parts of which had previously been made public, was taken on May 18, 2016, as part of civil lawsuit against Maxwell brought by Virginia Giuffre, who argued that Maxwell had defamed her by denying her claims of having been trafficked by her and Epstein.

That suit was settled for an undisclosed amount in 2017, Business Insider reported.

A judge recently ordered that a list of approximately 150 names, most of which have already been public knowledge for some time and many of which are the names of victims, be released. The disclosures were delayed until after Jan. 1 to allow people who appear on the list to file appeals.

“The public interest must still be served in learning more about the scale and scope of Epstein’s racket to further the important goal of shutting down sex trafficking wherever it exists and holding more to account,” Sigrid McCawley, an attorney for Giuffre told Business Insider on Wednesday. “The unsealing of these documents gets us closer to that goal.”

In the deposition, Sjoberg said that she was aware that Epstein and Clinton “had dealings” together, but that she had been unaware of the extent of their friendship until reading about it later in a magazine article.

She also said she had no recollection of ever having seen Clinton on “Epstein Island,” his private residence in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.