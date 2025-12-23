Epstein File Photos Give 'Powerful Reminder' of Bill Clinton's Scandalous Past

The release of images showing former President Bill Clinton swimming with Ghislaine Maxwell and cozying up to women whose faces were redacted could be transformative and troublesome at a time when Clinton, at the age of 79, had achieved elder statesman status in Democratic Party politics.

As noted by the Associated Press, redactions to images from the Department of Justice’s Epstein files were generally made to ensure victims of the sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were not identified.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung took to X and re-posted an image of Clinton and an unidentified woman in a hot tub, reviving words not heard since Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky came to define his White House years.

“Slick Willy! @BillClinton just chillin, without a care in the world. Little did he know,” Cheung wrote.

A report in The New York Times said the images were “a powerful reminder of Mr. Clinton’s long-scrutinized ties to the disgraced financier as well as some of the former president’s less statesmanlike traits — his womanizing, reckless judgment and impulsivity.”

The report also noted that the images are likely to increase the efforts by the House Oversight Committee to get Clinton in front of it for an interview on his relationship with Epstein — something he has tried to avoid despite being subpoenaed, as has his wife, Hillary Clinton.

Per the Epstein Files Transparency Act, DOJ was specifically instructed only to redact the faces of victims and/or minors. Here is a picture of Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, and a redacted individual. pic.twitter.com/pPa1HWCJUG — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) December 19, 2025

Even before the Epstein files dump, Committee Chair James Comer was venting his frustration with the foot-dragging from the former president and had threatened to have a contempt of Congress action brought against Clinton if he does not keep his Jan. 13 date to appear, according to Fox News.

Clinton was shown on a plane, vacationing with Epstein in Britain, Brunei, and Thailand, and with multiple women. An entire photo album was labeled, “Clinton Trips-NY,LA,London.” The photos were undated and no context was supplied.

“This is his reckoning. I mean, if you turn on CNN, that’s what they are talking about. I’ve gotten a million texts about it,” a former Clinton aide said, according to the New York Post.

“People are like, ‘I can’t believe he was in a hot tub. Who’s the woman in there?’ She’s at, you know, body level. I mean, it’s, like, unbelievable. It’s just shocking,” the former aide said.

From the DOJ’s release of the Epstein files, here’s what looks to be Bill Clinton, in a hot tub, with a redacted figure. I’m told that DOJ was only redacting images of victims or minors. pic.twitter.com/V8Mim5qm8s — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 19, 2025

The aide said Clinton has become “Prince Andrew… He’s kinda done. He was already done before, but now he’s even more so.”

Prince Andrew’s embrace of Epstein was the catalyst for his loss of prestige and his titles.

“People have to be brought to justice for if they did these things, there’s no question about it,” the former aide said.

The New York Times noted that in Clinton’s 2024 memoir, he admitted to two “brief meetings” with Epstein, one at his Harlem office and another at Epstein’s New York City house in New York.

Clinton said he was on Epstein’s plane in 2002 and 2003 to support the work of the Clinton Foundation, saying that staff and his Secret Service detail were with him.

He said on flight he would take “an hour or two” to talk to Epstein about politics and economics.

“That was the extent of our conversations,” Clinton wrote. “Even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein’s plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward.”

Clinton also wrote about Epstein, “I wish I had never met him.”

