Ghislaine Maxwell, the former confidante of high-profile convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, will flip following her arrest and give police information about the pair’s alleged activities, according to a report.

A person close to Maxwell’s arrest says the British socialite and daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell is prepared to cooperate with the FBI’s investigation of alleged child sex trafficking, The Sun reported.

According to the outlet, former Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg said Maxwell “will be naming names” as she cooperates with the FBI, and that the news may be concerning for the U.K.’s Prince Andrew, who was close with Epstein and has been accused of using Maxwell and Epstein as pimps.

“She’s going to cooperate and be very important,” Hoffenberg said.

The Sun added in its reporting that Hoffenberg, a former employer of Epstein, has claimed that Maxwell “knows everything” about Epstein’s alleged former activities.

A woman named Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged that Prince Andrew had sex with her while she was a 17-year-old sex slave for Epstein and Maxwell.

Prince Andrew has denied the accusation, and was reportedly “bewildered” after he reached out to American investigators, who have not responded to him, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

Hoffenberg claimed in his conversation with The Sun that Maxwell’s stunning arrest Thursday could implicate many powerful people, including the British royal, in a sex and human trafficking ring.

“Andrew handled it poorly, very poorly, he should have spoken to [the FBI] through his lawyers, and given them some guidance,” he said. “He should have given them something.

“Andrew may be very concerned, and there’s a lot of people very worried, a lot of powerful people been named [in the scandal], and [Maxwell] knows everything,” Hoffenberg added.

“She’ll totally cooperate.”

Epstein died last year while in jail in New York. His death was reported a suicide, but the circumstances surrounding his death have become a topic of debate online over Epstein’s many rumored high-profile relationships.

Epstein was known to run in circles with wealthy elites such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Business Insider reported, as well as others.

A Netflix documentary has claimed that former President Bill Clinton visited Epstein’s private island, Fox News reported.

Attorney General William Barr first warned of an investigation into Epstein’s inner circle last August following the wealthy sex offender’s mysterious death.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr said.

Maxwell was arrested Thursday for allegedly conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors at a New Hampshire estate that was paid for by cash through an anonymous LLC last year.

CNN reported that a federal indictment shows Maxwell is charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

She also faces two counts of perjury.

The Daily Beast spoke with the real estate broker who facilitated the purchase of the estate Maxwell was living in.

“She wanted to know what the flight patterns were over the house, which was very strange,” the broker told the outlet.

