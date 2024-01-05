Epstein Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Confronted by Sean Hannity About Allegations in Court Documents

Former Harvard Law School professor emeritus and attorney Alan Dershowitz defended his association to deceased child sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday under questioning by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Years after his death in a New York jail cell, Epstein continues to drive news cycles.

This week, a list of more than 100 people formally associated with Epstein who flew on his private jet was unsealed by the order of a federal judge in New York in relation to a case involving Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein’s business partner at times lover.

Dershowitz, a frequent guest on primetime cable news, was on the list.

On Wednesday’s “Hannity,” the attorney and legal expert claimed there was a valid reason for his name being on the list after the host asked him point blank about why he was so close to Epstein.

“Professor, you are mentioned in this document,” Hannity noted. “You are mentioned repeatedly and very specifically.”

“The allegation against you was that Epsetin forced then-minor Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with you and also that you were an eye witness to sexual abuse by other minors by Epstein,” Hannity noted.

He added, “You have been out there vigorously defending your name, your honor, and denying these allegations fiercely.”

Hannity then asked Dershowitz to respond to the documents.

Dershowitz recalled that he was previously accused of sex crimes by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, who has since stated she might have misremembered him, as CNN noted.

He then said that additional documents, if they are released, will prove that he never met her but that he also has evidence to disprove any claims he was involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking business.

“I was Epstein’s lawyer, of course I flew on his plane,” Dershowitz said.

The attorney then claimed all of his flights on Epstein’s jet were for business but he admitted that the two were once friends.

“People have to be very careful about what they’re believing and when it happened,” he said. “For example, as soon as Epstein was shown to be what he was, I ended my personal association with him completely but I maintained a legal relationship with him.”

Dershowitz then said he provided legal services to Epstein, just as he does with other horrible people.

“I’ve represented some of the worst people in the world and continue to do so,” Dershowitz said. “That’s my life, and of course I represented Epstein.”

