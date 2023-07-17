Epstein Pal Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Sexual Abuse By Guard in Showering Squabble

Convicted human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell says she is a victim of sexual abuse in prison, according to a new report.

Maxwell claims that a female prison guard spoke to her in vulgar language after reprimanding her for not showering after using the outdoor running track at the federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Maxwell, 61, was told that other inmates were complaining about her during a scolding that involved what the Mail called coarse language.

“The officer never touched her. It was just a conversation about cleanliness and the need to shower more frequently. But the officer has a mouth like Cardi B and was completely tactless about it,” the Mail quoted what is said was an unnamed insider as saying.

“Max insists that it was a personal matter and the officer had no right to bring it up. She reported the encounter because she claims it left her feeling uncomfortable and embarrassed. She might seem a little easily shocked for a convicted sex trafficker – but that’s Max. She doesn’t see herself that way, she acts and talks as if she’s innocent,” the source told the Mail.

In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor, according to the Justice Department.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the sex trafficking operation run by Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 in a New York City detention facility in a death that has been ruled as suicide.

The Daily Mail’s source said sex offenders often avoid showering in prison to avoid being attacked.

The Mail noted that Maxwell has filed a nine-page trove of complaints, alleging harassment, unprofessional behavior and discrimination under the 14th Amendment while also complaining about the food, computer access and mail tampering. She has also twice filed for early compassionate release. Maxwell’s lawyers have also accused prison authorities of invasive searches and filming her.

The report said her more than 400 complaints have earned her the nickname of “Prison Karen.”

Maxwell has had issues with those assigned to be in the same four-bed “cube” with her, according to the Daily Mail.

One run-in concerned a transgender inmate in the process of transitioning from female to male who hung laundry in the cube and had sex with another inmate.

She reported the inmate, who was then transferred.

The replacement complained about Maxwell’s lack of showers, the report said.

“Eventually they had a huge argument – this time over a clothes hanger – and it got so heated that the new bunkie threatened to beat Max with a padlock. Of course, Max complained, and this girl was also removed. Max seems to think she will eventually get a cube all to herself if she keeps stirring up trouble,” the Mail’s source said.

The Daily Mail has also noted that Maxwell had complained about an extortion plot against her by two Cuban inmates. The inmates were then placed in solitary confinement.

The Cubans had allegedly demanded that Maxwell empty the funds available in her prison commissary account purchasing items for them.

