Share
Commentary

Epstein Pilot Drops Names of Who Flew on Jet, Including 2 Presidents and a Prince - But That's Not All

 By Joe Saunders  December 1, 2021 at 2:21pm
Share

It was high living, Jeffrey Epstein-style.

Jurors in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, sometime paramour and longtime associate of the deceased financier and convicted sex offender, got a glimpse this week of some of the circles Epstein traveled in before his death in a federal prison cell more than two years ago.

And as a former pilot on Epstein’s private jet testified, his acquaintances included some of the most famous men in the world.

It wasn’t just former President Bill Clinton who logged significant flying time on the plane known as “The Lolita Express.”

How much time Clinton actually spent is a matter of dispute. He admits to being on four flights; flight records show at least 26.

Trending:
I Miss Melania: Jill Biden Unveils Horrible Christmas Decorations for White House

Raise your hand if you automatically believe Bill Clinton about anything. (Your left hand.)

It wasn’t just former President Donald Trump, who banned Epstein from his estate in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County, Florida, and is known to have flown on the Epstein jet just once.

Do you think Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide?

It wasn’t even just Prince Andrew of the British royal family whom pilot Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. remembered flying around the world.

During his testimony Tuesday, according to the New York Post, Visoski also dropped the names of several well-known figures.

John Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth in space who later became a Democratic United States senator from Ohio, was mentioned, along with former Sen. George Mitchell, the Democrat from Maine best known for helping lead the 9/11 Commission into the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington in 2001 and forging a lasting, if occasionally tenuous, peace in Northern Ireland.

There were also big names from the world of entertainment like internationally known violinist Itzhak Perlman and — perhaps not so surprisingly — actor Kevin Spacey, a man with a reputation nearly as bad as Bill Clinton’s.

Related:
Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Appears with JonBenét Ramsey in Resurfaced Photo: Then She Disappeared

Having big names on board is probably par for the course when you’re a pilot for a man as wealthy as Epstein was before his death (if he wasn’t a billionaire, he was worth hundreds of millions, according to a Fortune article from 2019.)

But there’s no doubt the big names Epstein associated with are regretting their acquaintance with the man who pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution as a way to settle accusations of multiple sex crimes.

While Maxwell’s trial — and Visoski’s testimony — provides liberals with finger-pointing opportunity to claim Trump had an involvement with Epstein, the situation for Bill Clinton is worse.

His relationship with Epstein was closer (Epstein favored Democrats), he flew on Epstein’s plane much more often and, realistically speaking, his reputation for sexual misbehavior is not only worldwide, it’s a matter of historical record.

(In fact, it was just featured in the FX drama “Impeachment: An American Crime Story”).

It would be hard to find an honest American who would claim true surprise to hear of anything the 42nd president might have done when it comes to the fairer sex.

But for all of Epstein’s associates — very much including Prince Andrew — the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on charges of procuring underage girls to satisfy the late financier’s unnatural sexual urges has to be opening up some very unwelcome cans of worms.

As Epstein showed before his “suicide” more than two years ago, the higher anyone flies, the farther, and harder, the fall.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Epstein Pilot Drops Names of Who Flew on Jet, Including 2 Presidents and a Prince - But That's Not All
Watch: Police Release Shock Body Cam Footage of MSNBC Journalist Who Followed Rittenhouse Jury
CNN Post on Christmas Parade Massacre Sparks Outrage: 'You Guys Are a Joke'
Latest Poll Brings Worst News Yet of Biden's Presidency
Humiliating Herself: Floundering Kamala Harris Tries to Blame Trump for Biden's Border Disaster, Is Exactly Backward
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!