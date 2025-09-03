Epstein Survivors Announce They're Compiling Their Own List of Names: 'History Is Watching'

Survivors who endured abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell could put together their own list of abusers, one survivor said Wednesday.

“Release the files,” Lisa Phillips said in a video posted to X. “End the secrecy and stand with us in declaring that no one — no billionaires, no politicians, [no] world leader — is above the law.

“Several of us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list of names,” she said.

EPSTEIN VICTIMS ANNOUNCE THEY WILL RELEASE THEIR OWN LIST: “We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. We will compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world, and it will be done by survivors and for survivors; no one else involved.” pic.twitter.com/uzB0TptMQ3 — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) September 3, 2025

“We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. Now, together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world, and it will be done by survivors and for survivors; no one else is involved.”

“History is watching, and so are the women who will come after us” she said.

Anouska De Georgiou, a British survivor of the abuse, said, “The days of sweeping this under the rug is over. We, the survivors, say, ‘No more,’” according to the BBC.

She said the birth of her daughter was the catalyst for her to “use my voice, the voice that had been silenced.”

She called upon members of Congress to pass a bill to end secrecy over Epstein’s clients, saying the “only motive to oppose this bill would be to conceal wrongdoing.”

She also noted that survivors have faced intimidation.

“The fear is very real for us,” she said

De Georgiou alleged Epstein and Maxwell told her if she spoke about her time with them, “or if there was trouble,” there would be severe consequences “including death.”

During the media event, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said the CIA, FBI, and the Justice Department have the truth already in their files, according to the U.K.’s Independent.

“The truth needs to come out and the government holds the truth,” Greene said. “The cases that are sealed hold the truth, Jeffrey Epstein’s estate holds the truth. The FBI, the DOJ, and the CIA [hold] the truth.”

“And the truth we are demanding come out on behalf of these women, but also as a strong message to every innocent child, teenager, woman, and man that has been held captive in abuse,” Greene said.

She said she would name names if survivors want her to do so.

“It’s a scary thing to name names. But I will tell you, I’m not afraid to name names,” Greene said. “If they want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol on the House floor and I’ll say every damn name that abused these women. I can do that for them, and I’d be proud to do it.”

