Epstein's Alleged 'Fresh Flesh' Supplier Scouted Women in Brazil Not Long Before Financier's Arrest

One of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s many connections was a French modeling agent who allegedly procured girls for the financier — and who just months ago traveled to Brazil in search of new modeling talent, the New York Post reported.

Jean Luc Brunel, 72, has been a talent agent for decades. He also carries a long trail of sexual assault allegations, according to the Washington Examiner and other media outlets.

Authorities may finally be getting involved, as a French court announced Friday that it will conduct an investigation into Epstein focusing on his French connections.

“The investigations will focus on potential crimes committed against French victims on national territory and abroad, as well as on suspects who are French citizens,” prosecutor Remy Heitz said.

If the Post and Examiner reports are any indication, Heitz will have no shortage of incidents to investigate.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused Epstein of sexual assault, alleged in court documents that Brunel “farmed out” models to Epstein.

“A lot of the girls came from poor countries or poor backgrounds, and he lured them in with a promise of making good money,” Giuffre said, according to the Examiner.

“Jeffrey Epstein has told me that he has slept with over 1,000 of Brunel’s girls, and everything that I have seen confirms this claim,” she said.

Other observers have corroborated Giuffre’s allegations.

“Oh, yeah. That guy is always scouting for girls,” fashion photographer Jarl Ale de Basseville told the Post.

“But it’s a fine line between modeling and prostitution, and the problem with guys like him is that they think they own the girls,” the photographer, who has known Brunel since the 1990s, continued.

According to the Post, one of Brunel’s business associates offered the most chilling statement of all: “He likes fresh flesh, that’s for sure.”

As the outlet noted, Brunel has not been charged with any crime and has denied all accusations against him.

“I strongly deny having committed any illicit act or any wrongdoing in the course of my work as a scouter or model agencies manager,” Brunel said in 2015, according to the Examiner. “I have exercised with the utmost ethical standard for almost 40 years.”

Despite Brunel’s denials, the agent is expected to find himself near the center of the French investigation.

He will be among the first people questioned by investigators, the Post reported.

Brunel has been seen in Paris once since Epstein’s July arrest. He told a Brazilian modeling agent that he spends most of his time in Miami and Thailand.

