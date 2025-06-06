Share
Attorney David Schoen, left, who worked as an advisor and attorney to Jeffrey Epstein, has taken to X to deny Elon Musk's, right, claims that there is a "really big bomb" in the Epstein files related to President Donald Trump.
Attorney David Schoen, left, who worked as an advisor and attorney to Jeffrey Epstein, has taken to X to deny Elon Musk's, right, claims that there is a "really big bomb" in the Epstein files related to President Donald Trump.

Epstein's Attorney Unleashes on Musk's 'Really Big Bomb,' Responds 'Authoritatively, Unequivocally, and Definitively'

 By Samuel Short  June 6, 2025 at 7:12am
Notorious pedophile and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer decided to chime in during the feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to dispel any accusations that the president participated in Epstein’s evil and disgusting behavior.

Musk’s opposition to Trump‘s One Big Beautiful Bill Act has unleashed a back and forth between the two that saw Musk post to social media platform X Thursday, stating the Trump administration had not released the Epstein files because the president is in them.

He told X users this was a “really big bomb.”

Defense attorney David Schoen worked as Epstein’s counsel before his August 2019 death and decided to post a response to Musk’s accusation.

“I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump,” Schoen wrote.

Was Musk lying about Trump being in the Epstein files?

“I specifically asked him!”

While Schoen’s word alone — despite being an authoritative source — probably won’t put an end to the matter, consider the political ramifications if Trump were actually featured in the Epstein files in a manner that incriminates him.

Daily Wire Host Matt Walsh pointed out, Democrats would have been foaming at the mouth to release that information years ago.

Related:
JD Vance Cracks Perfect Joke in Midst of Trump-Musk Feud

“It is totally inconceivable that there would be something incriminating about Trump in the Epstein files and yet the Democrats kept that information to themselves for all these years,” Walsh wrote.

Responding to the idea that Democrats wouldn’t release information on Trump if the files also featured prominent Democratic politicians, Walsh reminded his followers they don’t care about honesty or standing on principle, only defeating Trump.

“Sure, you can say that they are also incriminated in the files. But so what? They would have just released the part that incriminated Trump.

“Release that part and destroy or redact the rest. Does anyone think the Dems are above pulling a move like that?” he asked.

Musk’s issue came over government spending in the aforementioned One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

So much has happened in just six months, it’s difficult to say where this goes.

