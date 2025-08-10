Epstein's Butler Rules Out Suicide, Brings Receipts of Meeting Bill Clinton Aboard 'Lolita Express'

Jeffrey Epstein’s butler of 18 years told The Telegraph on Friday that there’s no way the sexual predator killed himself and highlighted his employer’s close relationship with Bill Clinton, even providing photographs of the former president aboard the infamous “Loilta Express” plane.

Although the media is currently obsessed with what kind of connection President Donald Trump had to Epstein, the Clintons have been conveniently forgotten.

That is, until recently. Hillary and Bill have both been subpoenaed by Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky who serves as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

They’ll likely be asked about their personal relationship with Epstein, and if they had any connection to the investigation that ended in his death.

The Clintons are slated to appear separately, with Hillary scheduled for Oct. 9 and Bill for Oct. 14. This comes on the heels of a meeting between Justice Department officials and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, and who was closely tied to Epstein.

Yet it’s still unclear what information the meeting yielded. Now here comes Epstein’s butler, singing a song the Clintons don’t want to hear right now.

Valdson Vieira Cotrin, who was in charge of running Epstein’s Paris home, said his boss “loved life too much” to kill himself. He even claimed Epstein believed he’d be granted bail just before he died.

Cotrin also spoke about Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim who accused Prince Andrew of rape and was said to have committed suicide back in April. He believes she “was a victim of foul play,” the article read.

The butler photographed Epstein with close friends, with one of the photos showing himself and Bill Clinton from back in 2002. It was taken aboard Epstein’s private plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” which he allegedly used for trafficking young girls.

Clinton’s name has appeared in Epstein’s flight logs several times. Back in 2019, a spokesman for Clinton issued a statement that doesn’t exactly exonerate him.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” the statement said.

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation,” the statement added. “Staff, supporters of the foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg of every trip. He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail.”

“He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and he has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida,” the statement concluded.

Epstein had been convicted back in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution and was a registered sex offender in the state of Florida.

Chauntae Davies, a 21-year old masseuse who testified that she was sexually abused and raped by Epstein, was also present during one of the plane rides with Clinton.

Images of Davies massaging a fully clothed Clinton from 2002 were published by the Daily Mail several years ago when Clinton took Epstein’s private plane to Africa on a humanitarian mission. She was 22 years old at the time and Clinton was 56.

She later defended Clinton, saying: “Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip, and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him.”

Davies can defend Clinton all she likes, but in short: It doesn’t look good for Bill.

We don’t know the full story, and maybe we never will. But it’s finally time for the Clintons to be put under oath and asked to divulge every last detail of their connection to Epstein.

If they aren’t fully forthright, they should be hit with perjury and obstruction of justice charges until the public is finally told the full truth.

