Epstein's Former Attorney Names 2 Democrats Who Are In the Epstein Files

Former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz provided two names Sunday of former top Democratic officials he said are in the Epstein files.

He told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream that there was never a client list per se, but there are other ways to gather names and there is other information out there.

Dershowitz served on Epstein’s legal team when he was charged and ultimately pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

“Are [the names] in the grand jury transcripts, and do you think a judge releases that?” Bream asked the attorney.

“I think the judge should release it, but they’re not in the grand jury transcripts. There are sealed records by two or three federal judges in the New York courts. I’ve seen some of these materials,” Dershowitz responded.

“For example, there is an FBI report of interviews with alleged victims in which at least one of the victims names very important people, and the names have been redacted. I know some of the names from my investigation,” he added.

“George Mitchell, the former senator [from Maine]; Bill Richardson, the former ambassador to the UN; [former Israeli Prime Minister] Ehud Barak. … were all accused. Now, whether any of these people actually did anything wrong, we don’t know, because we know there have been many, many false accusations,” Dershowitz said.

The 91-year-old Mitchell, the former Democratic Senate majority leader, retired in 2011, while Richardson, who also served as New Mexico’s governor, died in 2023.

Dershowitz himself was accused of wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, who took her own life in April, alleged in 2019 that Dershowitz was among the men she had sex with at Epstein’s behest, NBC News reported in 2022.

Deshowitz vehemently denied the allegation and sued Giuffre for defamation. In 2022, she dropped her suit, saying she “may have made a mistake.”

Dershowitz told Bream that “a woman named Sarah Ransome filed an affidavit. It’s probably in the record. It’s probably been sealed, in which she accused Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Richard Branson of having sex with young people. And she said she had videotapes of this, and then after an investigation, she admitted that she made up the whole story, and yet the affidavit still remains in the court records.”

The New Yorker reported in 2019, “Ransome was another imperfect witness” against Epstein.

“In the fall of 2016, she had suggested to the New York Post that she had sex tapes of half a dozen prominent people, including Bill Clinton and [President] Donald Trump — but couldn’t provide the tapes when asked. (Ransome [said] that she had invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behavior, and to make him believe that she had ‘evidence that would come out if he harmed me,’)” the outlet added.

Dershowitz argued to Bream, “So we have to distinguish true accusations from false accusations.”

Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social, “I have asked the Justice Department to release all Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to Court Approval. With that being said, and even if the Court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more. MAGA!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.19.25 09:13 AM EST I have asked the Justice Department to release all Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to Court Approval. With that being said, and even if the Court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 19, 2025

Dershowitz told Bream in response, “The information that hasn’t been requested is gonna be far more informative and far more relevant than the grand jury information.

“The grand jury information is narrowly tailored by prosecutors only to provide sufficient evidence to result in an indictment,” he explained.

Last week, Trump also called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all “credible information” that the DOJ has that it is able to release.

TRUMP: RELEASE CREDIBLE INFORMATION

“I don’t understand it, why they would be so interested. He’s dead for a long time…the credible information’s been given…anything that’s credible, I would say let them have it.” – @POTUS on Epstein. pic.twitter.com/bsrVNOahJs — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) July 15, 2025

Dershowitz contended that the discovery information and depositions in the Ghislaine Maxwell case would be informative.

Maxwell was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in federal prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

“She knows everything. She is the Rosetta Stone. … She arranged every single trip with everybody,” Dershowitz asserted.

“She ought to be summoned in front of a congressional committee,” and granted immunity from further legal jeopardy to testify, he contended.

