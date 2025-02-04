Equal Employment Agency Employees 'Openly Revolting' Against Trump: Report

The swamp does not like to be drained. That is especially true for the gender ideologues who happen to be some of the most odious creatures in the swamp.

President Donald Trump has issued multiple executive orders during his short time back in the White House. One of those orders made clear that the United States federal government would only recognize two sexes, male and female, under his administration.

That sparked a revolt within the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, with staffers causing a ruckus and claiming they cannot obey the order, according to a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal.

Trump fired the leadership of the agency who worked under now-former President Joe Biden. He then appointed Andrea Lucas to serve as acting chair.

Staffers are now complaining to her about the new directive on sex and gender.

They are annoyed at new policy directives handed down by Trump advisers, such as the removal of the option for employees filing a complaint of workplace discrimination to check an “X” on their claim form to reflect their self-proclaimed nonbinary gender identity.

Staffers told Lucas they would be breaking federal law if they complied with the executive order. They cited a 2020 Supreme Court decision that added sexual orientation and gender identity to Title VII of the Civil Rights act of 1964, which prohibits sex discrimination in the workplace.

“The tactics you are employing and the actions you have taken in lockstep with this new administration are illegal and unconstitutional,” one EEOC administrative judge wrote to Lucas in a Monday email obtained by the Journal.

The irate judge also copied most staffers at the agency, the outlet reported.

The judge also took a shot at Trump adviser Elon Musk, who is currently running the Department of Government Efficiency and, in his own words, tossing entire federal agencies “into the wood chipper.”

“If upon reflection, you feel like now would be a good time to take a vacation and resign from your position, please ‘reply all’ to this email and put ‘I’d Like to Occupy Mars!’ in the subject line,” the judge continued.

The EEOC is required by law to accept accusations of discrimination from employees.

A spokesman for the agency confirmed to the Journal that “all charges of discrimination are accepted by the EEOC.”

But the spokesman also made clear that Lucas has “acted promptly to comply with applicable executive orders to the fullest extent possible under her existing authority.”

In other words, the EEOC is being gutted of its ability to shove gender ideology down the throats of American companies under the cover of their statutory authority to enforce civil rights law.

It’s truly a beautiful sight to behold.

Trump has gutted even the acknowledgment of the facade known as transgenderism in our federal government, and all the wokesters in the bureaucracy can do is write strongly worded emails that will be summarily laughed at by the administration, or in this case leaked to the media for the rest of the country to laugh at as well.

This has indeed been both the most productive and the most entertaining few weeks of American political life in a very long time.

