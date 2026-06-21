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An anti-immigration sign is held by a protester at the Unite the Kingdom rally in London on May 16, 2026.
An anti-immigration sign is held by a protester at the Unite the Kingdom rally in London on May 16, 2026. (Thomas Noonan - Hans Lucas - AFP / Getty Images)

'The Era of Deportations Has Begun': European Parliament Passes Toughest Immigration Policy in Decades

 By Jack Davis  June 21, 2026 at 11:38am
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In June of 1944, American grit is the catalyst in the war to bring freedom to Europe.

In June of 2026, American inspiration is the catalyst in the battle to save Europe’s culture before it is too late.

To chants of “send them back,” the European Parliament voted 418 to 218 to adopt the toughest immigration policy in decades that is designed to make it easier and quicker for nations to deport illegal immigrants, according to the Washington Times.

Members of the European Parliament voted, with 30 abstentions, to adopt policies requiring migrants who are told to leave to depart within 30 days.

The measure created the framework to establish so-called “return hubs” where illegal immigrants could be shipped. The hubs would be outside of the European Union.

The European Conservatives and Reformists Group noted that under current laws, only about 20 percent of illegal immigrants who are supposed to be deported actually are.

A new “European Return Order,” in the EU’s data system would prevent illegal immigrants from nation-hopping to avoid being removed from Europe.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni dubbed the vote “a great success” and described the new rule as “a historic measure.”

Other European politicians joined in with their own praise.

“Today Europe delivered. People rightly expect that those with no right to stay return to their countries of origin. That’s why I have one clear priority: effective, realistic return measures,” MP Malik Azmani said, according to DW.

“The Return Regulation will ​provide the necessary tools to make returns more efficient, with faster and more effective procedures,” European Commission member Ursula von der Leyen said in a letter.

“This regulation tells everybody that it is us and not the smugglers deciding who can stay in the European Union and who must leave,”  Magnus Brunner, the EU’s commissioner for migration, said, according to LeMonde.

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French lawmaker François-Xavier Bellamy called the vote a “historic step for Europe and proof that change is possible,” adding “we are not condemned to powerlessness.”

“The era of deportations has begun. If you try to enter Europe illegally — you will never make Europe your home,” MEP Charlie Weimers said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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