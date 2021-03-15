President Joe Biden made clear throughout the 2020 election that his administration would abandon the aggressive Trump-era immigration policy on Day One.

A series of Jan. 20 executives actions ensured that mission got off to a steady start and, unphased by the stunning migrant surge that followed, Biden has proceeded full steam ahead, laying out the long-awaited “pathway to citizenship” in an immigration plan that experts argue would “erase the line” between legal and illegal immigration.

Here’s our running look at the Democratic campaign to do just that:

Biden fulfills his end of the bargain, making good on immigration “reform” promises to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Rolled out on Feb. 18, the White House plan for comprehensive immigration reform includes the proliferation of work visas, the expansion of chain migration, the introduction of more “inclusive” legal language and an eight-year amnesty track that could naturalize nearly all of the 11 to 22 million illegal immigrants currently living in the United States.

House Democratic leadership pumps the brakes, with certain members reportedly viewing the Biden immigration plan as radical and unready.

Celebrated by hardline progressives, the legislative package suffers low support in early Democratic attempts to whip the vote, leaving some to believe the bill would die on the House floor — a reality freshman Utah Republican Rep. Burgess Owens confirmed, telling The Western Journal “even some Democrats” had refused to get on board.

The Crisis and Congressional Grappling to Come

With America waking up to a major surge in apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months, widespread calls for a crisis declaration from the Biden administration continue to mount.

As the president weighs his options and legislative grappling proceeds on Capitol Hill, The Western Journal will continue its in-depth reporting on a moment that may define the next four years.

We will update this index with every chapter in the Biden immigration saga.

