Eric Adams Bows Out of NYC Mayoral Race in Bid to Thwart Mamdani, Denounces Anti-American Violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has abandoned his quest for a second term after weeks of pressure to drop out in hopes that someone can stop Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani from winning.

Until Sunday, it had been a question of whether Adams, polling fourth, would drop out to help the candidacies of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, according to the New York Post.

“It’s been an honor to be your mayor,” Adams said, later admitting, “I know I cannot continue my campaign.”

“I want to be clear, although this is the end of my campaign, this will not be the end of my public service,” Adams said. “I will keep fighting for the city, no matter what … because I am a New Yorker and fighting for our city is just what I do.”

Adams named no names, but issued a warning.

Only in America. Only in New York.

Thank you for making my story a reality. pic.twitter.com/efHuyBnITJ — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) September 28, 2025

“Extremism is growing in our politics,” he said, according to the New York Post. “Our children are being radicalized to hate our city and our country. Political anger is turning into political violence.”

“Too often, these forces use local government to advance divisive agendas with little regard for how it hurts everyday New Yorkers,” he said.

With a dig at Mamdani, he said, “Major change is welcome and necessary, but beware of those who claim the answer to destroy the very system we built together over generations. That is not change. That is chaos.”

“I urge New Yorkers to choose leaders not by what they promised, but by what they have delivered,” Adams said

Mamdani has proposed about $9 billion in new programs — including free childcare, free bus rides, and city-run grocery stores.

Cuomo and others have been encouraging Sliwa to drop out, as well, but he has refused, according to The New York Times.

Cuomo said Mamdani is trying to hide.

“Mr. Mamdani’s fear is a one-on-one race with me. Why? Because the majority of New Yorkers oppose him and the only way he wins is by splitting that vote. And I’m telling you, the more New Yorkers find out who he is, the less support he’s going to have,” Cuomo has said, according to CBS.

Cuomo said Mamdani will win if voters who do not want him in office split their votes among three candidates.

“If you’re not the strongest candidate, step aside,” Cuomo said. “It makes sense that when you get to a point when you can determine who is the strongest candidate, the other candidates defer to the stronger candidate.”

“Mr. Mamdani is not supported by the majority of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “There have been 4,782 polls taken in this race, metaphorically. Every poll shows he’s at about 40 percent.”

President Donald Trump, who has openly criticized Mamdani, has said he wants the campaign to be a one-on-one race, billionaire businessman John Catsimatidis said, according to the New York Post.

