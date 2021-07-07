Path 27
News

Eric Adams Declared Winner of NYC Democratic Primary After Long and Controversial Vote Count

Erin Coates July 7, 2021 at 12:03pm
Path 27

After a turbulent and lengthy vote count, Eric Adams was declared the winner of the New York City Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday evening and his opponents conceded the race to him Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press called the race for Adams after mail-in ballots were added to the vote count Tuesday for the June 22 primary, which was New York’s first major race to use ranked-choice voting.

The latest tabulations showed Adams leading former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia by 8,426 votes, a little over 1 percentage point.

“While it is only by a razor-thin margin, Eric Adams will be the winner of the Democratic primary,” Garcia said at the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park, according to the New York Daily News.

“I spoke to Eric earlier today and congratulated him.”

Trending:
State Police Assisting in Hunt for Individuals Making 'False Claims' About 2020 Election

Maya Wiley, who finished third, also conceded the race to Adams Wednesday.

On June 29, the New York City Board of Elections released interim results that inadvertently included 135,000 old test ballots.

Corrected tallies on June 30 showed Adams leading Garcia by 14,755 votes, according to The AP, and Wiley trailing Garcia by just 347 votes in the ranked-choice analysis.

Following the incident, Adams, Garcia and Wiley each filed lawsuits seeking the right to review the ranked-choice tally.

Do you think Adams will win the general election?

Adams will be the second black mayor in New York City if he wins the general election in November.

Democrats outnumber Republicans seven to one in the city, so Adams is expected to defeat Republican Curtis Sliwa in November.

“New York is going to show America how to run cities,” Adams said on “CBS This Morning” Wednesday.

“Because I know how to run this city. I know how to lead.”



Related:
Parents of NYC Students Reject Principal's Apology for Showing Video Mocking White Women

The moderate Democrat and former police captain campaigned on opposing the “defund the police” movement, Fox News reported.

“We’re not going to recover as a city if we turn back time and see an increase in violence, particularly gun violence,” Adams said in May.

The Democratic mayoral primary used ranked-choice voting for the first time with mixed results.

In using ranked-choice voting, voters ranked their top five of the 13 mayoral primary candidates.

If any candidate received 50 percent or more first-choice in-person votes, he or she would have automatically won.

When that did not happen, the lowest-scoring candidate was eliminated and “those ballots go for those voters’ second-choice candidate,” according to NBC News.

The process then repeats until there are only two candidates remaining. At that point, the candidate with the most votes wins.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Grocery Stores Begin Hoarding Food and Other Critical Items in Preparation for What's Coming
Two American Citizens Arrested, Suspected of Direct Involvement in Bloody Assassination of Haitian President
Official at Site of Florida Tragedy Makes Heartbreaking Announcement: 'Just Based on the Facts...'
Pelosi's Husband Made $11 Million Stock Market Move Just Before Major Legislation Moved Forward in Congress
'No One's Listening' as Transgender Inmates End Up in Women's Prisons, Take Part in Shocking Assaults on Female Prisoners
See more...

Conversation