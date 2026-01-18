Eric Adams Enters Profane Clash with Airline Passenger

Former Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams traded insults with an airline passenger during a confrontation at an airport, as seen on a video posted Tuesday.

The video of the exchange, posted to Reddit, captured Adams arguing with a masked woman while passengers disembarked a flight in Dallas. The clip does not show what triggered the dispute, but it quickly escalated into a shouting match on the skybridge.

At one point, the passenger taunted Adams by name and dared him to strike her.

NEW: Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams tells a masked woman to “go f**k yourself” after she started harassing him when he got off a flight. The incident reportedly occurred after a flight from NYC to Dallas. “Was just on a flight from NYC to Dallas. As we were leaving the… pic.twitter.com/U40EPz0FzV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 14, 2026

“Eric Adams, please punch me in the face. I would love if you punched me in the face,” the woman said.

Adams fired back, “Go f*** yourself… I’m not the mayor anymore.”

As the confrontation intensified, the former mayor leaned into the woman and warned, “You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me.” The standoff ended when the passenger shoved past Adams to get off the skybridge, cutting the exchange short as other travelers looked on.

Adams later reposted the viral video on social media and responded simply, “Exactly.”

Adams announced the launch of “NYC Token” on Monday through a video shared on X, saying the initiative is meant to counter rising anti-Semitic and anti-American sentiment nationwide and within New York City. The digital asset briefly climbed to a valuation of about $580 million before sliding, after blockchain records reportedly showed a wallet connected to the creator offloaded roughly $2.5 million at the high point, according to CoinDesk.

Investors accused Adams of orchestrating a cash grab after he rolled out the memecoin pitched as a tool to combat anti-Semitism, with critics alleging a so-called rug pull that left buyers holding losses while insiders profited. Adams rejected those claims in a statement emailed Tuesday to CoinDesk, saying heightened demand prompted market-maker adjustments to maintain trading, insisting neither he nor his team sold tokens and stressing that the project remains bound by lockups, transfer limits, and a long-term commitment to transparency.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.