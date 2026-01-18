Share
Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the ceremonial swearing-in of Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s 112th mayor at City Hall on Jan. 1, 2026, in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Eric Adams Enters Profane Clash with Airline Passenger

 By Mariane Angela  January 18, 2026 at 4:30am
Former Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams traded insults with an airline passenger during a confrontation at an airport, as seen on a video posted Tuesday.

The video of the exchange, posted to Reddit, captured Adams arguing with a masked woman while passengers disembarked a flight in Dallas. The clip does not show what triggered the dispute, but it quickly escalated into a shouting match on the skybridge.

At one point, the passenger taunted Adams by name and dared him to strike her.

“Eric Adams, please punch me in the face. I would love if you punched me in the face,” the woman said.

Adams fired back, “Go f*** yourself… I’m not the mayor anymore.”

As the confrontation intensified, the former mayor leaned into the woman and warned, “You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me.” The standoff ended when the passenger shoved past Adams to get off the skybridge, cutting the exchange short as other travelers looked on.

Adams later reposted the viral video on social media and responded simply, “Exactly.”

Adams announced the launch of “NYC Token” on Monday through a video shared on X, saying the initiative is meant to counter rising anti-Semitic and anti-American sentiment nationwide and within New York City. The digital asset briefly climbed to a valuation of about $580 million before sliding, after blockchain records reportedly showed a wallet connected to the creator offloaded roughly $2.5 million at the high point, according to CoinDesk.

Investors accused Adams of orchestrating a cash grab after he rolled out the memecoin pitched as a tool to combat anti-Semitism, with critics alleging a so-called rug pull that left buyers holding losses while insiders profited. Adams rejected those claims in a statement emailed Tuesday to CoinDesk, saying heightened demand prompted market-maker adjustments to maintain trading, insisting neither he nor his team sold tokens and stressing that the project remains bound by lockups, transfer limits, and a long-term commitment to transparency.

Mariane Angela
