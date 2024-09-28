Share
Eric Adams Ruthlessly Heckled at His Own Press Conference: 'This Is Not a Black Thing, This Is a YOU Thing!'

 By Joe Saunders  September 28, 2024 at 10:40am
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ bad day kept getting worse.

On the day the Justice Department unsealed a five-count indictment charging Adams with bribery, wire fraud and other crimes, the mayor attempted to put his best face forward with a news conference outside his official residence at Gracie Mansion.

But before he even got started, a heckler stole the show.

Speaking through an electric megaphone, the man got personal quickly, and preemptively accused Adams, the city’s second black mayor, of hiding behind his race.

Kamala Harris' Border Visit Backfires Before She Even Arrives - Border Patrol Union Releases Statement

“This is not a black thing, this is a you thing!” the man said. “This is a you thing, Adams. This is not a good thing. You are a disgrace to all black people in this city.

“The things that you have done are unconscionable. You hurt our school. Our streets are dirty. Our children are harassed by the police. This is ridiculous!”

As the New York Post reported Thursday, Adams is accused of taking more than $10 million in bribes in the form of airplane travel, luxury hotel stays and campaign contributions over the past decade in exchange for favorable treatment for the Turkish government.

Are the allegations against Eric Adams legitimate?

The alleged corruption goes back more than a decade, to Adams’ time as the Brooklyn borough president.

Adams has publicly maintained his innocence — and has even blamed the federal investigation into his activities on his reaction to the migrant crisis that’s overwhelming his city.

According to a New York Post report Tuesday, Adams says the probe is retaliation by the Biden administration for his criticisms of the federal government failing to support New York City dealing with an influx of illegal immigrants who were encouraged by the Biden-Harris administration’s loose policies.

Progressives, like New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have even called for Adams to resign over the probe.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became,” Adams said, according to the Post.

BLM Leader Adds Insult to Injury for Indicted NYC Mayor, Sends Press Conference Careening Off the Rails

“If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

Like virtually every Democrat in a major position in the United States, Adams has invoked race as a political weapon against critics of his sanctuary city policies.

On Thursday, that weapon got turned against him.

On social media, reaction to the scene was all over the map. Some commenters agreed with the heckler. Some agreed that Adams is a political target of an administration run by his own party.

And some pointed out that Adams’ biggest critics are the ones who elect Democrats in the first place.


And then there was this:

“Eric Adams needs to wipe that smile off his face!” a commenter wrote. “Let’s go New Yorkers! Turnout for Trump and turn New York RED!!!!”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
