Eric Adams Warns Israelis That Jews Might Not Be Safe in NYC After Mamdani Win: 'I Would Be Concerned Right Now'

Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Jewish residents of the city should be nervous as far-left Democrat Zohran Mamdani succeeds him.

“If I was a Jewish New Yorker with children, I would be concerned right now,” he said in an interview with the Forward.

“I think this is a period where they [Jews in New York City] need to be very conscious that there’s a level of global hostility towards the Jewish community,” Adams said Sunday.

In 2024, anti-Semitic incidents were 54 percent New York City’s so-called hate crimes.

“I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to pretend as though everything is fine,” Adams said.

Mayor Adams, speaking about rising antisemitism, at first open-to-press event in Israel: “If I was a Jewish New Yorker with children, I would be concerned right now.. “I’m not just the mayor that’s leaving office, I’m your brother, and we will continue to stand side by side.” pic.twitter.com/7wtrg0ory8 — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) November 16, 2025

“There is something to be worried about,” Adams said in the interview, according to The New York Times, adding that “the community must prepare itself.”

During the mayoral campaign, Adams said New York City would face “Islamic extremism” under Mamdani’s leadership.

Mamdani representative Dora Pekec pushed back in a statement.

“Zohran Mamdani was proud to earn the support of hundreds of thousands of Jewish New Yorkers and looks forward to both protecting and celebrating all Jewish New Yorkers as the next mayor of this city,” she said.

During a visit to Israel, Adams said New Yorkers do not believe the same things as their mayor.

“We want to clearly send the right message that 49 percent of New Yorkers made it clear that they don’t embrace the philosophy of anti-Israel. We still consider Israel as an ally and as a friend,” he said, according to the Times of Israel.

During the visit, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, “we are worried about how things will look post the mayoral elections in New York.”

After Mamdani was elected, the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement said it had its work cut out for it.

“Jewish New Yorkers are right to be alarmed,” the group’s Chief Government Affairs Officer Lisa Katz said, noting that Mamdani’s “radical outlook and history of antisemitic rhetoric should concern all New Yorkers.”

“The Jewish community continues to face unprecedented antisemitic threat levels. Yet barring an improbable 180-degree ideological about-face from Mamdani, Jews in New York City will lack an ally in City Hall come January. If past is prologue, a Mamdani administration will refuse to recognize as antisemitism hate that vilifies and demonizes Jews on the basis of the Jewish people’s connection to Israel,” Katz said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.