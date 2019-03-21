Eric Bolling Gets into Altercation After Man Allegedly Mocks His Son’s Death

BlazeTV host Eric Bolling on Wednesday night was involved in an altercation with a man who, according to Bolling and another man who was with him, mocked the death of Bolling’s son.

Bolling was at Trump International Hotel with conservative activist Hayden Williams in Washington when a man approached their table while holding a phone to his ear.

The man then turned towards the two and said, “Eric Bolling’s son killed himself because he was embarrassed by his dad,” Bolling said on his show Thursday evening.

Bolling’s son, Eric Chase Bolling, died in September 2017 from a drug overdose.

“It was a drive-by hit on me using the most hateful words a human being can deliver to a grieving father. I got up and followed this hateful moron out of the hotel,” Bolling said on his show Thursday, adding that he started recording as he chased the man down.

Bolling on his show released snippets of the video, which shows him confronting a man with a blurred out face and yelling at him.

“I chased him down and yelled whatever comes to the mind of a man who has just been told his son killed himself because of him,” Bolling said.

“Yep, I used some bad words. Yes, I followed him and yes I shouted at him. But no, I do not apologize.”

Unedited video from the altercation reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation — on condition that it not be published — matches Bolling’s account.

Williams also confirmed Bolling’s account in a phone call with TheDCNF.

“Quite frankly, it was one of the most disgusting, despicable things I’ve ever heard anyone say to another person,” said Williams.

“For someone to use my son’s death to criticize my politics shows the inhumanity of these people,” Bolling said in a statement released by Blaze Media.

“They will dehumanize us every chance they can get. This is where this is all going.

“I hated to show this video to anyone because it brought back all the pain of that terrible day, but I had to — as a warning, to people.

“There is no blow too low for these people, and we should shudder at the thought of their having more power,” said Bolling.

