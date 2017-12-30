The Western Journal

Eric Bolling Reveals His Grand Idea for ‘Blue States’ Complaining About Trump Tax Bill

By Erin Coates
December 30, 2017 at 12:55pm

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling has the perfect plan for “blue states” complaining about the new tax reform.

“Here’s an idea Governors-> LOWER your State and Local Taxes!!” he tweeted.

The common complaint among these states is about a provision in the bill that limits deductions of state and local income and property taxes to $10,000.

BizPac Review reported that most Americans will be unaffected by this provision, but some higher-income residents of states and localities with high taxes will be impacted.

TRENDING: Conservative Pushes the Limits on CNN, Causes Don Lemon to Have a Meltdown, Cut to Commercial Break

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the latest to complain about the provision, claiming that the state and local tax reductions “put a dagger in the heart of New York and California.” New York and California also made USA Today‘s list of states with the highest income tax.

“You want to hurt New York? You want to hurt California?” he asked. “They’re the economic engines.”

Cuomo also said that he didn’t think the new law was constitutional because it interferes with the protection of states’ rights under the 10th Amendment.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein also was unhappy with the new bill, tweeting some of the wealthiest counties in the country would not benefit, according to The Daily Caller.

On Dec. 18, a group of 13 law professors published a paper with suggestions on how high-tax states could minimize the effects of the deduction cap, AM New York reported.

One suggestion was shifting the tax burden onto business as employer-side payroll taxes, since the deduction cap is only placed on individuals.

Twitter users responded to Bolling’s suggestion.

RELATED: ‘It’s a Good Thing’: Turns Out Bernie Sanders Supporters Secretly Love Trump’s Tax Cuts [Video]

When the bill was passed, only 12 House Republicans voted against it.

“Most of them were from New York, New Jersey and California districts that would be hit by new limits on deductions for state, local and property taxes,” The Hill reported.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

