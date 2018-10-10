Eric Holder Proclaims ‘New Democratic Party’ Is About ‘Kicking’ Republicans

In campaign speech in support of Democratic candidates seeking office in Georgia on Sunday, former Attorney General Eric Holder exhorted his audience, when Republicans go low to “kick them.”

The former Obama administration official also mocked President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make American Great Again,” questioning when America was ever great.

Holder told those on hand at what appeared to be a campaign volunteer event that he disagreed with former first lady Michele Obama’s mantra, “When they go low, we go high.”

“It is time for us as Democrats to be as tough as they are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are,” Holder said. “Michelle always says, Michelle Obama, I love her. She and my wife are really tight. Which always scares me and Barack. Michelle always says, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them.”

“That’s what this new Democratic Party is about,” he continued. “We are proud as hell to be Democrats. We are willing to fight for the ideals of the Democratic Party. We are proud of our history, we are proud of our present, and we are proud of the future that we can create for this country.

TRENDING: Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

“We’re not in this to make a statement, we’re in this to win,” Holder said.

Maxine Waters incites violence against @realDonaldTrump’s cabinet. Cory Booker pleads for activists to “get up in the face of some congresspeople.” Hillary Clinton says “you cannot be civil with” Republicans. Now Eric Holder wants the mob even angrier. pic.twitter.com/IF91FDD321 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 10, 2018

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel responded to Holder’s exhortation tweeting, “Maxine Waters incites violence against @realDonaldTrump’s cabinet; Cory Booker pleads for activists to ‘get up in the face of some congresspeople.’

“Hillary Clinton says ‘you cannot be civil with’ Republicans. Now Eric Holder wants the mob even angrier.”

Later in his approximately 15-minute-long speech, Holder said, “When Trump talks about ‘I want to make America great again,’ I always wonder to myself when did you think America was great? What century? What decade? What year?

“Certainly it wasn’t when we had slavery. Certainly it wasn’t when we had Jim Crow. Certainly it wasn’t when women didn’t have the right to vote. Certainly it wasn’t when LGBT folks had to put up with even more discrimination than they do now. So when exactly was America great Mr. President?” the former attorney general asked.

He contended that Trump and his supporters looked back to a past that never existed, or one that only existed for a small minority of Americans.

Near the end of his speech, Holder clarified that he did not want people to do anything illegal or inappropriate toward Republicans.

Do you think Holder is encouraging Democrats to harass Republicans? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

RELATED: Justice Department Sues California Over Net Neutrality Law

“When I say we kick them, I don’t mean we do anything inappropriate, we don’t do anything illegal, but we have to be tough and we got to fight,” he said.

On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton encouraged Democrats to forget “civility” in dealing with Republicans until they can take back power in Congress.

Hillary Clinton said that Republicans are trying to destroy everything that Democrats stand for and care about, which is why there can be no civility until after Democrats take back Congress. https://t.co/KOn8uz5NUX pic.twitter.com/veTCdn9w0M — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 9, 2018

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” Clinton said. “That’s why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.