Eric Holder Snaps 'Shut the Hell Up' After Journalist Starts Connecting the Dots

By Jared Harris
Published February 21, 2020 at 1:15pm
Former Attorney General Eric Holder lost his cool after a conservative journalist discovered an apparent case of bias at the heart of a recent Justice Department case.

In his fit, Holder insulted the reporter personally and even suggested he “shut the hell up.”

Paul Sperry set off the former Obama-era official when he published a report about the circumstances behind a dropped criminal case against Andrew McCabe, a former deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Molly Gaston, the asst US Attorney who signed letter to McCabe’s lawyer informing McCabe she was closing criminal case against him,” Sperry reported, “is Democrat who’s given thousands to Dems including Obama & who once worked for Dem side of House Oversight & whose mother worked for [The Washington Post].”

McCabe, who allegedly lied to investigators, was told that no charges would be brought against him thanks to “underlying” facts in a related DOJ inspector general’s report.

Thanks to work by journalists like Sperry however, this entire situation is beginning to look like a partisan mockery of justice.

This line of investigative journalism went too far for Holder, who reacted to Sperry’s news with hatred and vitriol.

Should Eric Holder apologize for going after a journalist like this?

Former President Barack Obama’s self-described “wingman” targeted not only the reporting but the journalist himself.

“Why don’t you shut the hell up,” Holder wrote on Twitter. “Your bias is showing. I bet you’ve never been a prosecutor or have any idea how DOJ works. People like you-who want to use the justice system for political reasons-are both dangerous and ignorant.”

“The case was-like you-an obvious loser.”

Of course, this personal insult appears to have only fired Sperry up, who quickly discovered Holder is more connected to McCabe’s case than the public realizes.

“The father of the Obama Democrat-donating prosecutor who let admitted perjurer Andrew McCabe off the hook happens to be partners with Eric Holder at the DC law firm of Covington & Burling,” Sperry wrote. “Did the former AG have something to do with McCabe getting off?”

While Holder and Obama still appear to have some allies left on the inside, the impressive work of conservative journalists is ensuring that any potential misdeeds by these people are brought to light.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
