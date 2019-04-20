Eric Swalwell Accused of Sexism over Insulting Response to Dana Loesch

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell of California appeared to shoot himself in the foot Friday with tweeted comments that said debating National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch was beneath him.

Swalwell, who has made gun control a major part of his campaign, told Loesch on Twitter, “I don’t aim down, so I don’t debate mouthpieces.”

Loesch said his insulting dismissal of her was sexist, and many observers backed her up.

Swalwell has offered loose talk about confiscating firearms. On Tuesday, Loesch jabbed him about the lack of specifics in his supposed plan.

“You said you would jail law-abiding gun owners if they didn’t turn in their lawfully owned firearms. How do you plan to confiscate guns?” she wrote in one tweet.

“BTW — @ericswalwell has dodged legitimate questions about his gun confiscation-and-jail policy for quite some time,” Loesch said in another.

BTW — @ericswalwell has dodged legitimate questions about his gun confiscation-and-jail policy for quite some time:https://t.co/lx8r1UJzJn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 16, 2019

Swalwell responded Friday by denigrating Loesch without providing any specifics about his plan.

“Ms. Loesch — I see you’ve spent another day blowing up my Twitter. Thank you for following! But here’s the deal, you’re an @nra mouthpiece. I don’t aim down, so I don’t debate mouthpieces,” he tweeted.

The congressman said he would only debate NRA President Oliver North.

👋🏼 Ms. Loesch — I see you’ve spent another day blowing up my Twitter. Thank you for following! But here’s the deal, you’re an @nra mouthpiece. I don’t aim down, so I don’t debate mouthpieces. But send me your president, @OliverLNorth. I’ll debate him anywhere. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/hu6eVkMIuL — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 19, 2019

Loesch rebuked Swalwell for his response.

“I didn’t spend a day, I tweeted you several times responding to *you* a couple days ago, so by your own logic you blew up MY mentions all day. Your response is pretty sexist — you’ll debate a man but not me, a woman, got it. I’m a mom and a lifetime member,” she tweeted.

I didn’t spend a day, I tweeted you several times responding to *you* a couple days ago, so by your own logic you blew up MY mentions all day. Your response is pretty sexist — you’ll debate a man but not me, a woman, got it. I’m a mom and a lifetime member. https://t.co/AeohleKGQo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 19, 2019

Swalwell said the NRA was guilty of cowardice if it did not want to have North debate him.

Here’s a prediction: the @nra is afraid to have its president debate me. They talk so tough on Twitter, but when challenged to a debate to defend their advocacy for unrestricted weaponry it’s just crickets from @OliverLNorth. #NoFear https://t.co/mxtPpeKnXM — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 19, 2019

Loesch then responded with a line from Doc Holliday in the movie “Tombstone.”

I’m your Huckleberry.Unless you’re afraid to lose.¯\_( ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/0yMLiCBQQp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 19, 2019

Twitter users, however, upbraided Swalwell for his slap at Loesch and said it was Swalwell who seemed to be afraid.

If any Republican male rep just told an accomplished woman in a leadership position at a top organization to essentially ‘sit down, shut up’ and ‘I need to speak to a man in charge here’ he would be forced to resign in less than a day.@ericswalwell owes @DLoesch an apology. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 19, 2019

Yesterday’s Eric Swalwell: “one of my main goals is to have respectful conversations and work with conservatives” Today’s Eric Swalwell: insults and sexist comments towards @DLoesch https://t.co/PO22m7TVUA — Benji Backer (@BenjiBacker) April 19, 2019

A coward AND a sexist….. You won’t debate because she would destroy you! I am willing to offer my services to mediate the debate between both of you for FREE! I want a front row seat to watch you get embarrassed! What do you say @DLoesch ? — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 19, 2019

Swalwell previously suggested nuclear weapons might be used against Americans if they resisted gun confiscation by the federal government.

