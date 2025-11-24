Share
Eric Swalwell Calls for Bizarre 'Vote by Phone' Elections

 By Michael Schwarz  November 24, 2025 at 12:25pm
Democrat voters’ feverish devotion to their party — “vote blue no matter who” — comes with tremendous irony that escapes their notice.

In short, elected Democrats regard voters, even their own voters, as morons.

Friday on CNN’s “The Story Is with Elex Michaelson,” Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who announced his candidacy for the California governorship on Thursday, put forth a preposterous “vote by phone” proposal for the Golden State.

“I want us to be able to vote by phone,” Swalwell said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Even the host sought clarification.

“Vote by phone?” Michalson interjected in a tone that reflected a polite attempt to conceal disbelief.

“If we can do our taxes,” the congressman insisted, “do our — make our health-care appointments, make, uh, essentially, do your banking online, you should be able to vote by phone.”

Swalwell sounded unconvincing as he stumbled through that list of conveniences to which he hoped to add voting.

“Make it safe. Make it secure,” he added. “But it’s actually already happening all over the United States. I want us to be a blue state that doesn’t do just a little bit better than Georgia or Alabama when it comes to voting access. I want us to max out democracy.”

The idea did not go over well.

Many X users pointed out the enormous risks of voting by phone when it comes to securing elections.

Other X users correctly noted that Swalwell’s proposal represented merely the latest Democratic effort to render voting insecure so as to enable cheating.

Those X users, of course, had it right. Democrats thrive on election chaos.

Less obvious, however, is the extent to which elected Democrats insult voters without voters seeming to recognize it.

Constitutional self-government depends on an alert and active citizenry. But Democrats have told voters, in effect, “You’re too stupid to acquire a voter ID and too lazy to vote in person on Election Day.'”

Worse yet, their own voters gobble it up because Democrats disguise the insult in platitudes such as “max out democracy.”

Ironically, California’s Democratic voters have proven their contemptuous leaders correct.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
