Eric Swalwell Calls for Bizarre 'Vote by Phone' Elections

Democrat voters’ feverish devotion to their party — “vote blue no matter who” — comes with tremendous irony that escapes their notice.

In short, elected Democrats regard voters, even their own voters, as morons.

Friday on CNN’s “The Story Is with Elex Michaelson,” Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who announced his candidacy for the California governorship on Thursday, put forth a preposterous “vote by phone” proposal for the Golden State.

“I want us to be able to vote by phone,” Swalwell said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Even the host sought clarification.

“Vote by phone?” Michalson interjected in a tone that reflected a polite attempt to conceal disbelief.

“If we can do our taxes,” the congressman insisted, “do our — make our health-care appointments, make, uh, essentially, do your banking online, you should be able to vote by phone.”

Swalwell sounded unconvincing as he stumbled through that list of conveniences to which he hoped to add voting.

“Make it safe. Make it secure,” he added. “But it’s actually already happening all over the United States. I want us to be a blue state that doesn’t do just a little bit better than Georgia or Alabama when it comes to voting access. I want us to max out democracy.”

The idea did not go over well.

Eric Swalwell says if he is elected governor, he’ll move California to phone-based voting. He then goes on to compare voting to booking a doctor’s appointment. “I want us to max out Democracy.” pic.twitter.com/EqIRNM1mN7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2025

Many X users pointed out the enormous risks of voting by phone when it comes to securing elections.

We can’t even stop spam calls and scams on our phones, but sure, let’s trust them with our elections. What could possibly go wrong? — Rani 👑 (@imRani_v) November 24, 2025

Voting by phone?? Based on the # of robo calls I receive & calls from out of my state that show up as calls from my area code, i’m thinking it would be more safe to send your vote in by carrier pigeon. — DeaconMike (@MikeMoore1364) November 24, 2025

Other X users correctly noted that Swalwell’s proposal represented merely the latest Democratic effort to render voting insecure so as to enable cheating.

These people want to find all forms of voting in which fraud and cheating can be done easily. If people want to live in a free country which has all the goodness of earth. Follow these measures in my opinion: 1. Go and vote physically, taking time for your country to vote in… — Chirag (@Chirag1542) November 24, 2025

“Cheating with mail-in ballots is too tiring, and it requires manpower to harvest the votes. Mobile voting is so much better; just write a script, and 10 million votes can be cast in a second. This is the true maximization of ‘democracy’! — James (@YD987123) November 24, 2025

Those X users, of course, had it right. Democrats thrive on election chaos.

Less obvious, however, is the extent to which elected Democrats insult voters without voters seeming to recognize it.

Constitutional self-government depends on an alert and active citizenry. But Democrats have told voters, in effect, “You’re too stupid to acquire a voter ID and too lazy to vote in person on Election Day.'”

Worse yet, their own voters gobble it up because Democrats disguise the insult in platitudes such as “max out democracy.”

Ironically, California’s Democratic voters have proven their contemptuous leaders correct.

