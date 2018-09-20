SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Democrat Congressman Says ‘Boo Hoo Hoo’ to Republican Senator Who Received Threats

Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California. (House.gov)

By Peter Hasson
at 8:01am
Print

“Boo hoo hoo.”

That was Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s reaction to Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins saying she had received threats meant to influence her vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“My office has received some pretty ugly voicemails, threats, terrible things said to my staff,” Collins said in an interview with Maine radio station WVOM-FM.

“Boo hoo hoo. You’re a senator who police will protect,” Swalwell wrote in a tweet early Thursday morning.

“A sexual assault victim can’t sleep in her home tonight because of threats,” he said. “Where are you sleeping? She’s on her own while you and your @SenateGOP colleagues try to rush her through a hearing.”

TRENDING: Franklin Graham Calls Out ‘Socialist-Leaning Dems’ in Wake of Kavanaugh Accusations

Swalwell was reacting to an article in The Hill, which did not note that Collins said the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, should receive protection for her and her family.

“I think we need to provide her with any protection that she may ask for, for herself and for her family,” Collins said.

Swalwell soon deleted his tweet and issued an apology.

Do you think Republican officials face increasing danger as a result of liberals' harsh rhetoric?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Swalwell’s dismissal of the threats against Collins came just 11 days after Swalwell’s Republican challenger, Rudy Peters, narrowly escaped a stabbing attempt.

Peters’ accused attacker, Farzad Fazeli, reportedly made disparaging remarks against the Republican Party before the attack.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who survived a politically motivated mass assassination attempt in June 2017, warned in an interview earlier this month that “some on the left” are “inciting” violence against Republicans.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Brett KavanaughAlex Wong / Getty Images

‘Witness’ Named by Kavanaugh Accuser Sends Statement to Judicial Committee Contradicting the Story

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Accuser’s Lawyer Contradicts the Original Story in CNN Interview

Nick Givas

Andrew Napolitano on "Fox & Friends" set.Fox News / screen shot

Judge Nap Chimes In on Kavanaugh Accusations

Evie Fordham

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at the MGM National Harbor Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 8, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland.Larry French / Getty Images for MGM National Harbor

Republican Holds Big Lead in Blue State Governor Race

Fred Weinberg

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

The Hit Job on Brett Kavanaugh: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, left, and Cristina King Miranda, right.

Classmate Deletes Tweet That Supported Ford’s Claim Against Kavanaugh

Jack Davis

A polygraph machine in operation.Shutterstock

Ex-FBI Agent Sounds Alarm on Kavanaugh Accuser’s Polygraph Test

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pictured during his speech accepting President Donald Trump's nomination on July 9, 2018. C-SPAN screen shot

Erickson: No, the GOP Should Not Treat Kavanaugh Accusation as Credible

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.