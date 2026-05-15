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Eric Trump, right, and his wife Lara arrive at a state dinner for President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday in Beijing.
Eric Trump, right, and his wife Lara arrive at a state dinner for President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday in Beijing. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

Eric Trump Announces Lawsuit Against Jen Psaki, MS NOW for 'Blatant Lies' About China Business Ties

 By Randy DeSoto  May 15, 2026 at 3:59pm
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Eric Trump announced Friday that he will be suing MS Now’s Jen Psaki and the network for allegations she made that he accompanied his father, President Donald Trump, to China to further his own business interests.

In a segment that aired this week after Eric Trump arrived in China, Psaki said that he is on the board of a company called ALT5 Sigma.

“Today, while Eric is in China with his dad, the Financial Times is reporting that this company has a memorandum of understanding to explore a potential deal with a Chinese chip manufacturer [Nano Labs] to build AI data centers and a whole bunch of other AI-related stuff,” she said.

Psaki added that Nano Labs is connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

“It certainly seems like Eric might be getting a little more than just quality time with his dad out of this China trip, doesn’t it?” the MS Now host said.

Trump responded to the segment, posting Friday on X that he intends to sue both Psaki and MS Now.

“Contrary to her [monologue] and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this,” he wrote. “I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control.”

A proxy statement for ALT5 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last September lists Trump as a board observer, but not a board member.

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“I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing!” Trump added.

He concluded, “I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment. During the bilateral talks, @LaraLeaTrump and I went to the Great Wall of China.”

In October 2020, during the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, when news broke of compromising information contained on a laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, Psaki posted a story on X, labeling it as Russian disinformation.

However, internal FBI communications in October 2020, later released by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley in 2025, showed officials knew at the time that the laptop was real.

Further, in court filings in January 2024, the Department of Justice confirmed the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden.

In addition to explicit photos and videos, the laptop contained information about Hunter’s business dealings with the Chinese energy company CEFC , among others, including in Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported in 2022, “CEFC, a massive oil and gas company founded in 2002, had financing from government development banks and ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, according to people who studied the firm.” The company first connected with Hunter Biden while his father Joe Biden was vice president during the Obama administration.

“An intermediary from CEFC initially reached out to Hunter Biden in December 2015 to set up a meeting between the then-vice president’s son and Ye Jianming, the founder and chairman of the Chinese firm, according to verified emails from a purported copy of the laptop hard drive,” according to the Post.

“Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle [Jim Biden], according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden.”

Additionally, a 2019 New York Post story chronicled, “In December 2013, Hunter landed in Beijing aboard Air Force Two, accompanying his father on an official visit to China. Less than two weeks later, Hunter’s company, Rosemont Seneca, became a partner in a new investment company backed by the state-owned Bank of China.”

“Christening the new firm Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), the partners set out to raise $1 billion for the new fund,” the New York Post noted. “Exceeding their initial fundraising goal, the partners at BHR raised their target to $1.5 billion for the new fund. The company’s website now brags that it manages ‘over RMB 15 billion’ in assets — the equivalent of about $2.1 billion in today’s dollars.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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